Certain Pakistani nationals: Those who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently, may be exempt from passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

Religious minorities from three countries: Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after fleeing religious persecution or fear of persecution.

Sri Lankan Tamils: Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took refuge in India on or before January 9, 2015.

Tibetan nationals: Certain Tibetans who entered India using permits issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003, or through special entry permits at designated immigration posts along the India-Nepal border.