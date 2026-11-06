Simplified travel norms announced for India, Nepal, and Bhutan citizens
India has relaxed passport and visa requirements for several categories of foreign nationals living in the country, including certain Pakistani citizens, religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.
The Centre has also simplified identification and travel requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling between the three neighbouring countries.
The changes were notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published in the Gazette on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.
The amended order provides exemptions to several categories of foreign nationals, subject to specific eligibility conditions.
These include:
Certain Pakistani nationals: Those who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently, may be exempt from passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.
Religious minorities from three countries: Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after fleeing religious persecution or fear of persecution.
Sri Lankan Tamils: Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took refuge in India on or before January 9, 2015.
Tibetan nationals: Certain Tibetans who entered India using permits issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003, or through special entry permits at designated immigration posts along the India-Nepal border.
People of Indian origin: Certain individuals who acquired Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009, using passports issued by those countries, which have since expired and cannot be renewed.
As per the report, the exemption for certain Pakistani nationals comes with specific conditions.
Applicants must:
Have entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently.
Be unable to renew their Pakistani travel documents because they do not possess a CNIC.
Have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan.
Not have married while in Pakistan or acquired immovable property there.
Have no adverse reports from police or security agencies.
Undertake not to return to Pakistan.
The amended order extends relief to members of six religious communities from the three neighbouring countries.
The exemption covers Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after being compelled to seek shelter because of religious persecution or fear of persecution, the report added.
It applies to those who entered without valid travel documents as well as those whose passports or other travel documents have expired.
However, they must obtain the appropriate visa to continue residing in India.
The Centre has also revised documentation requirements for citizens of India, Nepal and Bhutan travelling directly between the three countries by land or air.
Under the amended rules:
Citizens of the three countries can use specified identification documents listed in the government's Visa Manual instead of standard passports when travelling directly between them.
The exemption applies to direct travel by land or air.
Standard passport and visa requirements will continue to apply when travel involves certain third countries.
When are passports and visas still required?
The relaxation does not apply in the following situations:
Indian citizens travelling to or returning from countries other than Nepal and Bhutan through the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders must carry valid passports and use designated immigration checkpoints.
Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens entering or leaving India after travelling through or transiting via China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan must carry valid passports and visas.
Standard documentation requirements remain in place for travel involving third countries.
The notification also provides exemptions for certain additional categories:
Indian armed forces personnel: Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel travelling on official duty are exempt from passport and visa requirements. The exemption also covers family members accompanying them on government transport.
Foreign military crew: Crew members aboard foreign military vessels visiting India for repairs are exempt from passport requirements if they have Military Ship Repair Permits issued by immigration authorities and carry valid military identification.
The order defines foreign military vessels as warships and other government-operated ships used for non-commercial purposes by another country's armed forces.
The passport and visa exemptions do not automatically grant permission for indefinite residence in India.
Foreign nationals covered by the amended provisions must obtain the appropriate visa to continue staying in the country, wherever required under the applicable rules.
The revised order sets out specific exemptions based on nationality, date of entry, travel history and individual circumstances.