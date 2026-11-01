Pakistanis can now get 30-day Qatar tourist visa on arrival: Rules and requirements

Travellers must show proof of funds, a confirmed return ticket and approved hotel booking
Pakistani nationals applying for a tourist visa on arrival in Qatar must meet specific entry conditions and complete hotel and health insurance arrangements before departure.
The visa is valid for 30 days and can be extended for a similar period, subject to the applicable requirements.
According to the Ministry of Interior, Pakistani applicants must meet the following conditions:
Proof of funds: Hold at least QR5,000 or the equivalent amount on a valid credit card.
Return ticket: Present a confirmed return ticket.
Passport validity: Hold a passport valid for at least six months.
Visa duration: The visa is valid for 30 days and can be extended for a further 30 days. A confirmed return ticket is required before the extension.
Polio vaccination: Travellers arriving directly from Pakistan must carry a polio vaccination certificate.
Business visits: Business visas are granted only through accredited companies.
Travellers must complete the following arrangements before boarding their flight:
Book accommodation: Hotel rooms must be reserved through Discover Qatar.
Purchase health insurance: Visitors must obtain at least one month's health insurance, costing QR50. QIC and QLM are among the recommended providers.
Carry insurance documents: Once the insurance is purchased, an official email containing the receipt and insurance certificate will be sent to the registered email address. Both documents must be carried during travel.
The list of approved insurance providers is available on the Qatar Ministry of Public Health website.
On arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, visitors must first approach the Discover Qatar desk, located before the immigration counters.
Travellers must present their documents for verification and stamping. Once this is completed, they can proceed to immigration for entry visa processing, eye scans and biometric checks.
The tourist visa on arrival is valid for up to 30 days, although the permitted duration may be shorter depending on the hotel reservation.
The Ministry of Interior's terms state that the visa can be extended for a further 30 days, subject to the applicable conditions. A confirmed return ticket is required before an extension is granted.
On March 30, the Pakistan Embassy in Doha issued a travel advisory warning that the visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals was temporarily unavailable due to the prevailing situation. The embassy advised Pakistani travellers to obtain a visa before departure, cautioning that those arriving without a pre-arranged visa could face entry restrictions and inconvenience at immigration.