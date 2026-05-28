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Qatar to end temporary extension of expired entry visas from June 7

The extension was introduced on March 3 amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Qatar terminated the temporary extension granted to all types of expired visas or are nearing expiration, effective from Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Qatar terminated the temporary extension granted to all types of expired visas or are nearing expiration, effective from Sunday, June 7, 2026.
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Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced the termination of the temporary extension granted to all types of expired or soon-to-expire entry visas, effective from Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The ministry said the extension decision was announced on March 3 due to regional tensions, closure of airspace and flight cancelations, following the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28.

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Authorities said standard visa validity periods, renewal requirements and prescribed fees would again apply from the June deadline.

The ministry urged residents, visitors and all concerned parties to ensure their legal status remained valid by renewing visas within the specified timeframes, paying the required fees or departing the country upon visa expiry.

It warned that violations of visa regulations could result in legal consequences, including penalties for overstaying, in accordance with Qatari laws and procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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