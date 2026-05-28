Qatar to end temporary extension of expired entry visas from June 7

The extension was introduced on March 3 amid regional tensions
Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced the termination of the temporary extension granted to all types of expired or soon-to-expire entry visas, effective from Sunday, June 7, 2026.
The ministry said the extension decision was announced on March 3 due to regional tensions, closure of airspace and flight cancelations, following the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28.
Authorities said standard visa validity periods, renewal requirements and prescribed fees would again apply from the June deadline.
The ministry urged residents, visitors and all concerned parties to ensure their legal status remained valid by renewing visas within the specified timeframes, paying the required fees or departing the country upon visa expiry.
It warned that violations of visa regulations could result in legal consequences, including penalties for overstaying, in accordance with Qatari laws and procedures.