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Saudi Arabia extends visit visa validity amid regional disruption

Expired visas can be extended until April 18 through Absher platform

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Skyline of Riyadh
Skyline of Riyadh

Dubai:  Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has begun addressing the status of holders of expired visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas and final exit permits, following disruptions that prevented their departure amid current regional conditions.

The ministry said the measures apply to visas that expired from February 26, 2026, allowing affected individuals to regularise their status under two options.

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Under the first option, expired visas can be extended upon request by the host until April 18, 2026, after payment of the applicable fees through the Absher platform.

Alternatively, visa holders will be permitted to depart directly through international ports without the need to extend their visas or pay any fees or overstay fines.

The ministry said the move aims to facilitate procedures for visitors and residents affected by the situation, while ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining smooth travel operations across the Kingdom’s borders.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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