Pakistani passport holders: New visa updates and winter destinations to explore

Explore visa-free and visa-on-arrival options for Pakistani passport holders this winter
Pakistani passport holders have several international travel options this winter, including destinations offering visa-free entry, visas on arrival and electronic travel authorisation (eTA).
Recent developments in the Gulf include Qatar's 30-day tourist visa-on-arrival facility for eligible Pakistani nationals, as well as new visa exemption agreements signed by Pakistan with Oman and Saudi Arabia. However, the agreements with the two Gulf countries apply to specific categories of official passport holders, not ordinary Pakistani tourists.
For ordinary Pakistani passport holders, the latest Henley Passport Index lists 29 destinations accessible without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. These comprise 11 visa-free destinations, 15 offering visas on arrival and three requiring electronic travel authorisation.
Here is what Pakistani travellers should know before planning their winter holidays, including the latest Gulf visa developments and destinations they can visit.
Pakistani nationals can access Qatar's tourist visa-on-arrival facility, subject to entry conditions and documentation requirements.
According to the Pakistan Embassy's visa guidance, travellers must:
Book accommodation through Discover Qatar.
Purchase at least one month's health insurance, costing QR50.
Carry the insurance receipt and certificate when travelling.
On arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, visitors must first approach the Discover Qatar desk for document verification before proceeding to immigration.
The permitted stay is up to 30 days, subject to the hotel reservation and applicable entry conditions. Travellers should confirm the latest requirements with Qatar's authorities or their airline before departure.
On October 14, 2026, Oman and Pakistan signed a mutual visa exemption agreement covering holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports.
The agreement was signed in Islamabad during Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi's official visit to Pakistan.
The arrangement does not extend to ordinary Pakistani passport holders travelling for tourism. They must continue to meet Oman's existing entry and visa requirements.
On September 22, 2026, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It aims to simplify short-term travel and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The arrangement does not provide a general visa exemption for ordinary Pakistani passport holders.
The Henley Passport Index and Passport Index provide different figures for Pakistani travellers because they use different methodologies and classifications.
According to the latest Henley Passport Index figures:
Global ranking: 103rd
Total destinations accessible without a traditional visa in advance: 29
Visa-free: 11
Visa on arrival: 15
Electronic travel authorisation: 3
The latest Passport Index dashboard lists:
Passport Power Rank: 93
Individual Power Rank: 195
Mobility score: 43
Visa-free: 9
Visa on arrival: 30
Electronic travel authorisation: 4
Visa required: 155
The Passport Index mobility score adds destinations accessible through visa-free entry, visa on arrival and eTA arrangements. Henley's figures use its own methodology to assess destinations accessible without obtaining a traditional visa in advance.
The two sets of figures should therefore be attributed to their respective indexes rather than combined into a single travel-access total.
According to the Passport Index, Pakistani citizens can visit nine destinations without obtaining a visa in advance:
Barbados
Dominica
The Gambia
Haiti
Micronesia
Rwanda
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu
These destinations offer opportunities for Pakistani travellers seeking holidays without a traditional visa application process.
The Passport Index lists four destinations offering electronic travel authorisation to Pakistani passport holders:
Kenya
Sri Lanka
Seychelles
Ivory Coast
An eTA is an electronic approval that travellers must obtain before departure. It is different from visa-free entry and a visa issued on arrival.
According to the Henley Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders can visit 11 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure.
These destinations are spread across the Caribbean, Africa, the Pacific and other regions.
Barbados
Cook Islands
Dominica
Haiti
Micronesia
Montserrat
Rwanda
St Vincent and the Grenadines
The Gambia
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu
These destinations provide options for Pakistani travellers planning a winter escape without going through a traditional visa application process before departure.
However, visa-free entry does not mean unrestricted entry. Travellers must still meet passport validity, return-ticket and other immigration requirements.
Pakistanis can visit these 15 destinations with a visa on arrival
The Henley Passport Index lists 15 destinations where Pakistani passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival:
Burundi
Cambodia
Comoros Islands
Djibouti
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Maldives
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
Visa fees, permitted stays and supporting documents vary by destination. Travellers should check the latest requirements before booking flights.
According to the Henley Passport Index breakdown, Pakistani passport holders can also obtain electronic travel authorisation for:
Kenya
Seychelles
Sri Lanka
An eTA is an electronic approval that must generally be obtained online before departure. It is not the same as visa-free entry or a visa issued on arrival.
The current breakdown is:
11 visa-free
15 visa on arrival
3 ETA
29 destinations in total
The four entry arrangements have different requirements. Pakistani travellers should understand the differences before booking their winter holidays.
Visa-free: No visa is required before travelling, although visitors must meet the destination's entry conditions.
Visa on arrival (VoA): The visa is issued after the traveller reaches the destination, usually at an airport or designated border crossing.
Electronic travel authorisation (eTA): An electronic approval obtained online before travel. It is not a traditional visa.
E-visa: A digital visa that requires an online application and approval before departure.
Before booking flights and accommodation, Pakistani travellers should verify the following:
Passport validity and permitted length of stay
Return or onward ticket requirements
Hotel reservation requirements
Proof of sufficient funds
Travel insurance requirements
Health and vaccination requirements
Visa-on-arrival fees and procedures
eTA or e-visa approval requirements
Visa policies can change, and a visa-free or visa-on-arrival listing does not guarantee admission. Travellers should check the destination country's official immigration website or embassy for the latest entry requirements before departure.