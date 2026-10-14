Agreements cover diplomatic visas, technology, broadcasting, news exchange and archives
Dubai: Dubai: Oman and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a visa exemption agreement and four memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, broadcasting, news exchange and archival services.
The agreements were signed at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during an official visit by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
Al Busaidi signed the documents on behalf of Oman, while Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented the Pakistani side.
The two countries also signed the minutes of the eighth session of their Joint Ministerial Committee, reflecting their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.
The visa exemption agreement covers holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports, facilitating travel between the two countries for eligible passport holders.
The four memoranda of understanding provide for cooperation in telecommunications and information technology, radio and television broadcasting, the exchange of news and information, and collaboration between Oman's National Records and Archives Authority and Pakistan's National Archives.
Officials said the agreements represented a practical step towards strengthening institutional cooperation, improving coordination and promoting the exchange of expertise between relevant authorities.
The agreements are also intended to broaden partnerships in key sectors, advance mutual interests and support the aspirations of both countries' leaderships and peoples.