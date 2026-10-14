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Oman, Pakistan sign visa exemption agreement, four MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Agreements cover diplomatic visas, technology, broadcasting, news exchange and archives

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption deal and four MoUs, enhancing cooperation in IT, broadcasting, and archival services.
Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption deal and four MoUs, enhancing cooperation in IT, broadcasting, and archival services.
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Dubai: Dubai: Oman and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a visa exemption agreement and four memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, broadcasting, news exchange and archival services.

The agreements were signed at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during an official visit by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

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Al Busaidi signed the documents on behalf of Oman, while Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented the Pakistani side.

The two countries also signed the minutes of the eighth session of their Joint Ministerial Committee, reflecting their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.

The visa exemption agreement covers holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports, facilitating travel between the two countries for eligible passport holders.

The four memoranda of understanding provide for cooperation in telecommunications and information technology, radio and television broadcasting, the exchange of news and information, and collaboration between Oman's National Records and Archives Authority and Pakistan's National Archives.

Officials said the agreements represented a practical step towards strengthening institutional cooperation, improving coordination and promoting the exchange of expertise between relevant authorities.

The agreements are also intended to broaden partnerships in key sectors, advance mutual interests and support the aspirations of both countries' leaderships and peoples.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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