Kerala High Court grants bail in crash that claimed three lives near Cochin Airport
Dubai: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted regular bail to all four accused in the Mini Cooper crash that killed three young people in the southern Indian state. The prime accused, Suhail Sajeev, 19, is the son of an Indian businesswoman whose boutique has branches in Dubai and Sharjah.
According to local media reports, the court granted bail to prime accused Suhail Sajeev, who allegedly drove the car under the influence of alcohol. However, he can be released only after 10 days. No such waiting period applies to the other three accused – Ninav, Ameen Shah and Joyal S Anto – who were passengers in the car at the time of the crash.
The four had approached the High Court after their bail applications were rejected by the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly.
The accident, which took place in the early hours of October 11 on the Airport-Athani road near Cochin International Airport, claimed the lives of three people travelling on a scooter.
Suhail was allegedly driving a Mini Cooper when it rammed into a scooter carrying three people – Devika, 21, from Wayanad, Gopika, 21, from Palakkad, and Iyas, 23, from Sullia in Karnataka.
All three died in the collision. They were reportedly returning home after working part-time at an antique shop.
Police said evidence gathered after the accident indicated that Suhail had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Investigators also examined the group's movements before the crash and whether the accused had encouraged dangerous driving.
According to reports in Indian media, Suhail allegedly told police that he had been driving at 120kph on Airport Road. An expert examination was expected to establish the vehicle's actual speed.
Apart from Suhail, the three other accused are Ninav, Ameen Shah and Joyal S Anto.
Police arrested Suhail and Ninav on October 11, the day of the accident. Joyal and Ameen were arrested the following day and remanded to judicial custody.
All four were lodged at a borstal school in Kakkanad, Kerala, as they are below 21.
The prosecution alleged that the three passengers abetted Suhail in driving under the influence of alcohol. Police were also investigating their role in the events leading up to the collision.
Suhail is the son of Nooha Sajeev, an Indian businesswoman whose boutique brand has operations in Dubai, Sharjah and Kerala.
Gulf News previously reported that the Dubai branch belongs to Nooha's company but is managed by her brother, while his wife handles the UAE business's promotional videos. Nooha herself has appeared in promotional content for the brand's Kerala outlets.
A video shared on the boutique's social media accounts showing Nooha presenting the Mini Cooper to her son as a gift went viral after the accident. In the clip, she described the vehicle as his dream car and said it was bought to fulfil a wish as he was about to start college.
The video attracted widespread attention amid public anger over the deaths and reports that Suhail allegedly told people who confronted him after the crash that his father would take care of everything.
On October 18, a week after the accident, Nooha posted a video appealing for privacy for her family and expressing condolences to the victims' relatives.
She said she understood the grief of the bereaved families and acknowledged that her words could not ease their suffering.
"Let the truth, let only the truth come out. Let everything happen truthfully," she said, calling for a thorough investigation.
She also urged people not to spread what she described as baseless allegations, while acknowledging the anger directed at her family on social media.
Nooha said her family would support the victims' relatives and asked people to respect their privacy as the investigation continued.
The video received millions of views across Instagram and Facebook.
Police said Suhail and his friends had visited three bars on the day of the accident. According to reports quoting investigators, the group visited two establishments in Kochi before heading to another near the airport.
Investigators collected CCTV footage and other evidence from the establishments. Police also examined whether alcohol had been served to people below Kerala's legal drinking age of 23.
The Excise Department subsequently suspended the licences of three establishments over alleged violations of rules governing alcohol sales to underage customers.
The state government formed a Special Investigation Team following allegations of lapses in the initial police response. Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police PP Baiju Paulose heads the team, with Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police KS Sudarshan overseeing the investigation.
Investigators have been examining forensic findings, CCTV footage and the accused's movements before the collision, including allegations of high-speed driving.
Reports also said medical tests found Suhail's blood-alcohol level was significantly above the permissible limit.
The Nedumbassery police registered a case against all four accused following the accident.
They were booked under Sections 105, 281, 49 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India's criminal code. The provisions relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, abetment and acts committed with common intention.
Reports also said Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with drunken driving, was invoked.
The victims' families had sought stronger action, with Devika's family demanding murder charges in interviews with local media.
The investigation has also examined the Mini Cooper's ownership and reported modifications to its exhaust system. While earlier reports identified Suhail's father as the registered owner, subsequent reports citing police identified Nooha as the owner.
The High Court's bail order comes as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the crash that killed three young people.