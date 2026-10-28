Kerala Mini Cooper crash: Court denies bail to four accused

Prosecution cites high alcohol levels, CCTV footage in crash that killed three youngsters
A court in Kerala on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of four young men accused in a high-speed Mini Cooper crash near Kochi airport that killed three people earlier this month.
The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court dismissed the petitions filed by Suhail Sajeev, 19, who allegedly drove the car under the influence of alcohol, and his three co-accused, Ninav, Ameen Sha and Joyal S Anto, according to Onmanorama and news agency PTI.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Syamlal S.R. pronounced the decision after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence. A detailed court order is awaited.
The four had approached the Sessions Court after the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court rejected their bail applications on October 17.
The accident occurred around 1.45am on October 11 when a speeding Mini Cooper allegedly driven by Suhail rammed into a scooter carrying three youngsters on the airport road at Nedumbassery.
All three scooter riders — Devika, 21, from Wayanad; Gopika, 22, from Palakkad; and Iyas, 21, from Karnataka — died in the collision.
The prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and evidence gathered during the investigation, Onmanorama reported.
According to the report, a chemical examination of Suhail’s blood and urine samples found alcohol concentrations substantially above the legally permissible level.
His blood sample reportedly contained 161mg of alcohol per 100ml, more than five times India’s legal driving limit of 30mg per 100ml. His urine sample showed 230mg per 100ml.
Investigators also collected CCTV footage showing the movements of the accused before and after the accident, the report said.
Police examined the Mini Cooper’s Event Data Recorder with technical assistance and collected fingerprints from the vehicle. A team comprising police, motor vehicle officials and airport civil works personnel also inspected the accident site.
According to earlier media reports, investigators obtained video evidence suggesting that Suhail was driving at around 160km/h shortly before the collision.
A voice recording allegedly made by one of the accused has emerged as another important piece of evidence in the investigation.
According to an Onmanorama report published on October 26, police recovered a 1-minute-43-second recording from the mobile phone of Joyal S Anto, who allegedly sent it to a friend at 9.25am on the morning of the accident.
The recording reportedly describes the group’s movements before the crash, their consumption of alcohol and the moments immediately after the collision.
It was reported that Joyal allegedly recounted how the group visited a bar and how Suhail, who had already consumed alcohol, drank again before getting behind the wheel.
The voice message also reportedly describes the car travelling at extremely high speed before striking the scooter and throwing its three occupants onto the road.
According to the report, the recording describes how two of the occupants fled the scene and how local residents reacted after the collision.
It also contains an allegation that Suhail told people at the scene that his father would take care of the matter.
Police submitted the recording before the court while opposing the bail applications, Onmanorama reported.
Investigators have also reportedly identified an app-based cab driver who was near the accident site as a key eyewitness.
During the bail hearing, the defence argued that continued custody was unnecessary and questioned whether the available evidence justified the charges against all four accused.
The defence maintained that the accident should be examined in the light of the movements of both vehicles, the physical evidence and the circumstances at the collision site.
The lawyers also challenged the abetment allegations against the three passengers, arguing that their presence in the car did not establish their involvement in the alleged offence.
Suhail faces a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the other three have been accused of abetment. Other provisions relating to dangerous driving and driving under the influence have also been invoked, according to media reports.
The prosecution argued that releasing the accused at the present stage could affect the continuing investigation.
The case has already seen several court proceedings since the crash.
On October 17, the Angamaly Magistrate Court refused bail to all four accused, citing concerns about possible witness intimidation and tampering with evidence, according to earlier reports.
In a separate ruling last week, the same court rejected an application seeking to transfer Suhail from the Kakkanad Borstal School to Viyyur Central Prison.
According to Onmanorama, the application, filed by the Borstal School superintendent, cited security concerns arising from the publicity surrounding the case.
However, the court observed that no specific threat to Suhail’s safety had been established.
Meanwhile, the victims’ families have demanded a thorough investigation. Gopika’s family has sought the appointment of a special public prosecutor to ensure effective prosecution of the case, according to earlier media reports.