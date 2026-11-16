Suhail Sajeev released after Mini Cooper crash killed three near Cochin Airport
Dubai: The son of an Indian businesswoman with boutique outlets in Dubai and Sharjah has been released from a juvenile detention facility in Kerala, 36 days after a Mini Cooper crash claimed the lives of three young people.
Suhail Sajeev, 19, walked out of the Borstal School near Kakkanad District Jail on Monday, after his release was deferred by 10 days on the Kerala High Court's orders, according to local media reports.
He is the prime accused in the October 11 collision, in which a speeding Mini Cooper allegedly driven by him rammed into a scooter, killing three people.
Videos shared on social media showed Suhail emerging from the facility as police tried to control a crowd gathered outside. His relatives quickly escorted him to a waiting vehicle, shielding him from onlookers and media personnel.
The case has attracted widespread attention, particularly after a video of his mother, businesswoman Nooha Sajeev, gifting him the Mini Cooper went viral following the crash.
The Kerala High Court granted bail to all four accused on November 6, but ordered a 10-day delay in Suhail's release to allow investigators more time to collect evidence, including digital records.
The other three accused – co-passengers Joel S Anto, Ninav and Ameen Shah – were released earlier.
According to OnManorama, the four accused moved the Kerala High Court after their bail pleas were rejected by the Magistrate Court and Sessions Court. Suhail's lawyer argued that the investigation had made sufficient progress and that there were no grounds to keep the accused in custody any longer.
However, the prosecution and the victims' families opposed the pleas, citing allegations of drunk driving and excessive speeding. They also expressed concern that releasing the accused before the collection of digital evidence was complete could affect the investigation.
In granting bail, the High Court observed that an accused could not be kept in custody indefinitely until the trial concluded without sufficient legal grounds. It accepted the prosecution's request to defer Suhail's release by 10 days for further evidence collection.
The October 11 accident took place in the early hours on Airport-Athani Road near Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, Kerala.
The Mini Cooper allegedly driven by Suhail struck a scooter carrying three people, killing all three at the scene.
The victims were identified as Iyas, 23, from Sullia in Karnataka; Devika, 21, from Wayanad; and Gopika, 21, from Mannarkkad in Palakkad. They were reportedly returning home after working part-time at an antique shop.
Technical findings from the car's Advanced Crash Safety Module (ACSM), provided by the manufacturer to investigators, indicated that the vehicle was travelling at 162kph five seconds before impact. Its speed at the moment of collision was recorded at 144kph.
The report also showed that the brake pedal was pressed only around a second before the crash. CCTV footage reportedly captured the vehicle covering 500 metres in just 11 seconds.
Police and Excise Department investigations examined the group's movements and alcohol consumption before the accident.
Excise officials found that Suhail had visited four bars on the day of the collision. His blood test results reportedly showed an alcohol level five times the permissible limit.
Investigators also collected CCTV recordings from establishments visited by the group and examined whether alcohol had been served to individuals below Kerala's legal drinking age of 23.
The Excise Department subsequently suspended the licences of three establishments over alleged violations of regulations governing alcohol sales to underage customers.
The state government formed a Special Investigation Team after allegations of shortcomings in the initial police response. The team is led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police PP Baiju Paulose, with Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police KS Sudarshan overseeing the investigation.
Suhail's mother, Nooha Sajeev, is an Indian businesswoman whose boutique brand operates in Kerala and has outlets in Dubai and Sharjah.
Gulf News previously reported that the Dubai outlet belongs to Nooha's company but is managed by her brother, while his wife handles promotional videos for the UAE business. Nooha has also featured in promotional material for the brand's Kerala outlets.
The family's business connection in the UAE came into focus after a video shared on the boutique's social media accounts showed Nooha gifting Suhail a Mini Cooper.
In the widely circulated clip, she described the vehicle as her son's dream car and said she had bought it to fulfil his wish as he was preparing to start college.
The video gained renewed attention after the crash, amid public outrage over the deaths and reports that Suhail had allegedly told people who confronted him after the accident that his father would take care of everything.
A week after the accident, on October 18, Nooha shared a video expressing condolences to the victims' families and asking the public to respect her family's privacy.
She acknowledged the grief of those who had lost loved ones, saying she understood that her words could not ease their suffering.
Calling for a fair investigation, she said: "Let the truth, let only the truth come out. Let everything happen truthfully."
She also urged people to refrain from circulating what she described as baseless allegations, while recognising the anger directed at her family on social media.
Nooha said her family would support the victims' relatives. The video was widely circulated on Instagram and Facebook, attracting millions of views.
Nedumbassery police registered a case against all four accused under Sections 105, 281, 49 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions deal with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, abetment and acts committed with common intention.
Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which concerns drunken driving, was also reportedly invoked.
Investigators have additionally examined the Mini Cooper's ownership and alleged modifications to its exhaust system. While initial reports identified Suhail's father as the registered owner, subsequent reports citing police identified Nooha as the owner.
The victims' families have called for stronger action. Devika's family, in particular, has demanded murder charges in interviews with local media.
Suhail's release marks the end of 36 days in custody, but the bail order does not conclude the criminal proceedings or establish the guilt of any of the accused.
Police continue to examine the forensic findings, vehicle data, CCTV recordings and circumstances leading up to the collision. The case remains under investigation as the families of the three victims seek accountability for their deaths.