Victim's family demands murder charges in Mini Cooper crash as Excise books three bars
Dubai: The 19-year-old son of a Dubai boutique owner and three friends accused with him have been sent to a borstal school in Kerala over the Mini Cooper crash that killed three young people near Cochin International Airport.
Nedumbassery Police confirmed to Gulf News on Monday night that all four accused were sent to the borstal school because all of them are under 21.
Suhail Sajeev, a college student, was lodged there after a magistrate court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, Indian media reported earlier in the day. His friends and the other accused have been identified as Ninav, Ameer and Joel.
Prisons DGP S. Sreejith explained that accused persons aged between 18 and 21 are housed in the borstal school rather than regular prison cells, Kerala Kaumudi reported. It said his friend Ninav, also 19, was moved there on Monday.
Nedumbassery Police confirmed that the other two accused were also sent to the same borstal school later in the day.
The victims were identified as Devika, 21, from Wayanad, Gopika, 21, from Palakkad, and Iyas, 23, from Sullia in Karnataka. They were returning home from their part-time jobs at an antique shop. Devika's family has demanded murder charges in interviews given to local media.
Gulf News on Sunday reported that Suhail's mother runs a popular boutique with branches in Dubai and Sharjah.
A video shared on the boutique's social media pages, in which his mother described the Mini Cooper as his dream car, has been widely shared amid public anger over the deaths and Suhail's alleged comment that his father would handle it. The mother also said that it was bought to fulfil her younger son's small wish as he was about to start college.
Suhail was arrested under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Police told The Indian Express that Suhail and his friends visited three bars from noon onwards. After two bars in Kochi until evening, he allegedly moved to one near the airport. Police said they have collected evidence from the bars, including CCTV visuals, and that the car was speeding at around 1.45am.
Police said evidence gathered soon after the crash showed the accused had driven under the influence of alcohol. Police added that Suhail was heading to the airport to pick someone up.
Kerala Kaumudi reported that Suhail told police he was driving at 120kph on Airport Road and was under the influence of alcohol. An expert examination will determine the car's speed.
Ninav was taken into custody on Sunday, PTI reported. Police arrested the other friends, Ameer and Joel, on Monday.
All three are booked for allegedly abetting Suhail to drive under the influence. Ninav had been with Suhail since noon, when they allegedly began drinking.
PTI reported that Ameer and Joel allegedly fled in another vehicle and were taken into custody in Alappuzha with the help of local police. They had reached Nedumbassery to pick up a friend but joined Suhail for a high-speed ride when the flight was delayed. Police is expected to seek Suhail's custody for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the Excise Department, acting on the directions of Minister M. Liju, has registered cases against three bar hotels in Vyttila, Palarivattom and Nedumbassery for allegedly serving liquor to Suhail and Ninav, PTI reported.
Officials said the establishments violated rules that prohibit sales to anyone below 23.
The Motor Vehicles Department is expected to begin proceedings to revoke Suhail’s driving licence, according to Kerala Kaumudi.
The police said the car was registered under his father’s name.