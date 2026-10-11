Dubai boutique owner's son,19, arrested in Kerala after car crash kills three youngsters

College student accused of drink-driving in 'dream car given as belated birthday gift'
Dubai: The 19-year-old son of an Indian businesswoman, whose popular boutique has branches in Dubai and Sharjah, has been arrested in Kerala after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed into a scooter near Cochin International Airport, killing three young colleagues.
Suhail Sajeev, a college student, is accused of driving the car while drunk, Kerala Police confirmed to Gulf News on Sunday evening.
He has been arrested under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), that deals with the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Nedumbassery Police told Gulf News over the phone.
A video in which his mother describes gifting him what she called his dream car has since gone viral.
The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday, at Athani in Nedumbassery, close to Cochin International Airport, according to Indian media. Reports say the car allegedly dragged the scooter for several metres before coming to a halt. Police told TV channels that they found CCTV footage in which one of the deceased was being flown away from the scooter.
The victims were identified as Devika, 21, from Wayanad, Gopika, 21, from Palakkad, and Iyas, 23, from Karnataka. They were studying aviation and working part-time at an antique shop in Thrikkakara. Reports say they were returning home after work and late night tea with friends, who were following on two other bikes and witnessed the crash.
Local residents stopped the driver and handed him over to police. Residents alleged that he had tried to flee the scene.
Indian media reports said Suhail got out of the car and argued aggressively with residents. He allegedly said his father would take care of everything. Police reportedly described his conduct as arrogant and said they were conducting more tests to check if he had consumed other intoxicating substances. Blood samples have been collected for further tests. Reports said he had visited three bars and five-star hotels from Saturday afternoon and recorded videos of himself on his phone.
Investigators are also verifying social media videos that allegedly show him driving at more than 200kph. Police said the Mini Cooper was registered in his father's name.
Reports said he was assaulted by a group of youths when he was taken to hospital for a medical examination, and police moved him from there.
Police told Gulf News on Sunday evening that Suhail was due to be produced before a magistrate.
The video, shared on the boutique's social media pages, shows Suhail's mother with both her sons. She called them her "right and left (hands)" and described the moment as one of the happiest of her life.
She said the Mini Cooper had been Suhail's dream car. His birthday is in December, she said, but the family could not buy it for him then, so the car came later. She said both sons were crazy about cars, and that it was bought to fulfil the younger one's small wish as he was about to start college.
She also described Suhail, the second son, as a bodybuilder preparing to take part in a Mr Kerala competition. The clip has been widely shared amid public anger over the deaths.