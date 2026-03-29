'I wish he had worn his helmet,' says relative of e-scooter rider killed in UAE crash
Dubai: An Indian expat family in the UAE is grieving the loss of a 39-year-old man who died in an e-scooter accident in Dubai, just two years after his sister was killed in a similar accident back home in Kerala.
Sijo Johny, 40, a Palakkad native who had lived in Dubai for 12 years, died on last Sunday after being struck by a car while riding his e-scooter near Madina Mall in the Muhaisnah area, according to his family.
He is survived by his wife, a teacher at a school in Dubai who is three months pregnant with their second child, and their eight-year-old daughter studying in Grade 3 in the same school.
Vinod Kuruvila, a relative who spoke to Gulf News, said Sijo, who worked as a foreman at a shipyard in Dubai, had stepped out at around 1.45pm to buy groceries from a nearby supermarket while helping his wife in the kitchen.
"He was supposed to be back soon. But when he didn't return, his wife kept calling him. It was only by evening that a nurse at Rashid Hospital picked up his phone and said he had been admitted after the accident," he said.
Vinod rushed to the hospital to find Sijo had suffered severe injuries to his head, chest and leg. "The other fractures could have been treated, but his head injury was serious," he said. Sijo succumbed to his injuries before 6.45pm.
The detail that weighs heaviest on Vinod is that Sijo was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He had been using the e-scooter for about a year.
"I wish he had worn his helmet. I am not sure why he didn't; probably because it was just a short trip to a nearby supermarket. I used to ride his scooter when I visited him, and he would always remind me to wear the helmet. So, I am really sad that he didn't wear it that day. I wish he had. Probably he would have been saved," said Vinod.
His family was slowly recovering from the loss of Sijo's sister. And now this. They haven't come to terms with the reality. Of three siblings, only the youngest sister remains now.Vinod Kuruvila, Relative
He said the family was told that Sijo was crossing the road in Muhaisnah when he was hit. His family said it remains unclear why he had moved to the other side of the road whereas the store he was supposed to go was on the same side of the road where his apartment is located.
The tragedy is made all the more painful by the fact that Sijo's family was still coming to terms with the loss of his sister just two years ago in a similar road accident.
Sister Sonia Johny, a nun and schoolteacher, was killed in February 2024 in Thrissur, Kerala, after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road. She was 35.
"His family was slowly recovering from the loss of Sijo's sister. And now this. They haven't come to terms with the reality. Of three siblings, only the youngest sister remains now,” said Vinod.
Sijo's parents had been financially dependent on him. "He had even taken out a loan to support his family," said Vinod.
Sijo’s wife, who is Vinod’s wife's sister, is "totally devastated," he said. The family is now awaiting the completion of repatriation procedures, which have been handed over by Sijo's company to another firm.
"It has been a week. We are still waiting for his body to be repatriated, and his family is still here waiting to fly home with his mortal remains," said Vinod.
Gulf News could not immediately reach Sijo's company for an update on the repatriation of his mortal remains.