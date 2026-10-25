Family alleges misconduct after fatal accident involving judge's son
A 55-year-old scooter rider was killed in Kochi after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a judge’s 17-year-old son rammed his vehicle from behind.
The incident comes amid a separate case involving a 19-year-old man, the son of a Dubai boutique owner, accused in a Mini Cooper crash that killed three young people near Cochin International Airport.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the fatal collision occurred between 2.15am and 2.30am on Sunday as the victim, identified as Jayabalakrishnan, was returning home after finishing work at a roadside eatery.
The car was registered in the name of the judicial officer, according to media reports.
The teenager was booked in connection with the fatal accident and granted bail at around 1.30pm, subject to the condition that he appear before police whenever required for further questioning.
According to preliminary findings, the Mercedes-Benz struck the victim's scooter from behind, throwing him onto the road. He died at the scene.
The impact badly damaged the scooter, while items he was carrying, including rice, were scattered across the road. A video from the accident site showed extensive damage to the front of the car.
The victim’s niece told reporters that her uncle ran a food stall to earn a living and was returning home when the collision occurred. She alleged that the car must have been travelling at high speed, given the extent of the damage and the items scattered at the scene.
“He died on the spot,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.
Police said preliminary findings did not indicate that the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the crash. However, blood samples were collected for further analysis.
Police told the media that a case had been registered for causing death by negligence and that they would seek guidance from the Juvenile Justice Board on further action because the accused was a minor.
During questioning, the teenager reportedly told police that heavy rain had reduced visibility, making it difficult for him to see the road clearly.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and examining the vehicle owner’s potential liability.
The victim’s relatives alleged that the judge arrived at the police station after the accident and responded disrespectfully when they questioned why his underage son had been allowed to drive.
Jayalakshmi, a relative of the victim, alleged that the judge became agitated when she asked whether he was aware of the law prohibiting minors from driving.
She also alleged that police removed the car from the scene to destroy evidence. These allegations have not been independently verified.
The family said it intended to pursue the case and called for accountability over the fatal crash.
The Kochi crash comes as the case involving 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, accused in a separate fatal Mini Cooper accident near Nedumbassery, moves through the courts.
The Ernakulam district court is expected to hear Suhail’s bail petition on Monday after the Angamaly magistrate court dismissed his earlier plea, according to the supplied report.
Suhail, the son of a Dubai boutique owner, allegedly drove the car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed a scooter near Athani on the airport road, killing three young people.
His friends Ninav, 19, Ameer, 20, and Joel, 20, who were in the car at the time, have also been arraigned for allegedly abetting the offence.
Police have reportedly obtained mobile-phone footage that allegedly shows Suhail driving at nearly 160kmph shortly before the crash. Investigators have also secured CCTV footage that purportedly shows the vehicle covering 500 metres in 11 seconds.
The prosecution is expected to present additional evidence during the bail proceedings. Suhail and four others are in judicial custody, according to the supplied report.
With inputs from Agencies