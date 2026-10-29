One security officer killed, three injured in crash on road between Azrou and Ifrane
Dubai: A Moroccan content creator known as “Chakha” has been arrested and remanded in custody after a road accident that killed a member of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces and injured three others, local media reported.
The fatal collision occurred on the road linking the Moroccan cities of Azrou and Ifrane, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The accident left one Auxiliary Forces officer dead and three others injured, with their injuries varying in severity.
Following questioning, prosecutors at the Court of First Instance in Azrou brought several charges against the content creator, including involuntary manslaughter, causing unintentional injuries, driving under the influence of alcohol and crossing a continuous road line.
Other charges included failing to take evasive action, damaging public infrastructure, violating restrictions attached to his driving licence and insulting public officials while they were performing their duties.
The public prosecutor ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody at Azrou prison pending trial.
The accused remains in detention as legal proceedings continue over the charges arising from the fatal crash.