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Moroccan content creator arrested after fatal crash, faces drink-driving charges

One security officer killed, three injured in crash on road between Azrou and Ifrane

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Prosecutors at the Court of First Instance in Azrou brought several charges against the content creator, including involuntary manslaughter, causing unintentional injuries, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Prosecutors at the Court of First Instance in Azrou brought several charges against the content creator, including involuntary manslaughter, causing unintentional injuries, driving under the influence of alcohol.
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Dubai: A Moroccan content creator known as “Chakha” has been arrested and remanded in custody after a road accident that killed a member of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces and injured three others, local media reported.

The fatal collision occurred on the road linking the Moroccan cities of Azrou and Ifrane, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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The accident left one Auxiliary Forces officer dead and three others injured, with their injuries varying in severity.

Following questioning, prosecutors at the Court of First Instance in Azrou brought several charges against the content creator, including involuntary manslaughter, causing unintentional injuries, driving under the influence of alcohol and crossing a continuous road line.

Other charges included failing to take evasive action, damaging public infrastructure, violating restrictions attached to his driving licence and insulting public officials while they were performing their duties.

The public prosecutor ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody at Azrou prison pending trial.

The accused remains in detention as legal proceedings continue over the charges arising from the fatal crash.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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