Innovation City, TikTok launch MENA's first TikTok LIVE creators' studio in UAE

“This studio is about giving creators the structure and support to turn their ideas into lasting businesses,” said Anas Hijjawi, Acting CEO of Innovation City. “The creator economy is becoming an important part of how the UAE’s digital economy grows, and we see Ras Al Khaimah playing a meaningful role in that. We want creators to have the same practical foundations as any founder: a place to produce, access to the right partners and a community to grow with. Our partnership with TikTok LIVE makes that accessible, and we see it as the start of a long-term relationship with the creators who will shape what comes next.”