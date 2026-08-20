MP’s son booked after Aston Martin kills woman in Hyderabad

Lingamaneni Sanjush, son of Jana Sena Party MP and businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh, was allegedly behind the wheel of the luxury car when it hit Bharathi Mukhi as she was crossing the road in Madhapur on August 16.

According to the FIR, Bharathi and her colleague Pooja Ashok Alone, also 26, had gone towards the nearby ITC Kohenur area to collect lunch at around 3pm.

“As the road accident negligence case punishment is below seven years, it is bailable. There is no arrest in the case. We have served notices to the accused,” Sridhar said.

She was taken to Apollo Hospital in the same Aston Martin involved in the crash, according to the FIR, but was declared dead at the hospital.

Police said that because the offence is bailable and the punishment is below seven years, Sanjush has not been arrested and was instead served notices.

The Aston Martin involved in the fatal crash is not registered in Sanjush’s name. Police records cited in the case show that the vehicle is owned by Honor Prime Housing LLP.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.