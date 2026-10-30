Europe, Britain and Thailand have revised border procedures for travellers throughout 2026
Dubai: Travellers leaving the UAE for the New Year holidays will need to check updated entry requirements at several popular destinations, with changes affecting border checks, travel authorisations, visa-free stays and advance arrival forms.
Measures introduced during 2026 include a digital border registration system in Europe, higher fees for Britain’s electronic travel authorisation and changes to Thailand’s visa exemptions and airport baggage inspections. Other destinations have updated digital arrival procedures or eased entry for eligible travellers, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The requirements differ for Emiratis and expats. UAE citizens benefit from arrangements linked to their passport, while residents generally face rules determined by their nationality, even when departing from UAE airports.
Schengen: Digital border registration
The European Entry/Exit System, or EES, became fully operational on 10 April 2026. It electronically records the entry and departure of non-EU nationals visiting participating countries for short stays, including those who do not need a Schengen visa.
The system records travel document details, facial images and fingerprints, subject to applicable exemptions, replacing traditional passport stamps with digital records. It applies to Emiratis and foreign UAE residents who fall within its scope, including travellers holding valid short-stay Schengen visas.
Britain: Travel authorisation required
Britain began fully enforcing its electronic travel authorisation requirement on 25 February 2026. Eligible visitors from visa-exempt countries, including the UAE, must obtain an ETA before travelling, with carriers required to check permission before allowing passengers to board.
The fee rose from £16 to £20 on 8 April. An ETA remains valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Travellers must use the passport linked to their authorisation.
For those who require a conventional visitor visa, the fee for a stay of up to six months is £135.
Thailand: Shorter visa-free stays and baggage inspections
Changes to Thailand’s visa exemption scheme took effect in September, reducing visa-free stays from 60 to 30 days for nationals of 60 countries and territories, including the UAE.
The Thai consulate in Dubai states that eligible UAE passport holders can use the exemption for tourism and short-term business visits. Entry requirements for foreign UAE residents depend on their nationality and passport eligibility.
Under an announcement effective from 16 October, airport operators may open and inspect checked baggage without the passenger being present if screening identifies suspicious items or potentially prohibited or dangerous goods.
The inspection must be recorded on video, and a notice placed inside the bag. The measure does not mean every bag will routinely be opened.
Foreign travellers, including Emiratis, must also complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card within the three-day period before arrival, including the day of arrival.
Singapore: Arrival card available in Arabic
Singapore updated its electronic arrival card during 2026, adding Arabic to its available languages and expanding passport-scanning features that automatically fill in travellers’ details.
The enhanced interface was introduced on the website in August and became available through the MyICA app on 30 September. Travellers must continue to submit the card within three days of arrival, including the arrival day.
Oman: Free 14-day tourist visa
Oman introduced a free 14-day tourist visa category under a decision that took effect on 3 August, following its publication in the Official Gazette on 2 August. The visa may be granted to nationals of designated countries, subject to conditions set by the competent authority.
Under Oman’s separately published visa-free entry arrangements, eligible visitors must hold a passport valid for at least six months, a return ticket, a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and sufficient funds for their stay.
Nationals of some countries face additional conditions concerning residency or valid visas for specified destinations. Emiratis do not need a visa to enter Oman, while foreign UAE residents’ eligibility depends on their nationality and the applicable conditions.
Mexico: Electronic gates for Emiratis
Since 11 June 2026, eligible UAE citizens aged 18 and over have been able to use electronic immigration gates at selected Mexican airports, subject to the published conditions.
Travellers receive a ticket bearing a QR code linked to their digital immigration form and must retain it throughout their stay.
Georgia: Health and accident insurance
Foreign tourists travelling to Georgia, including Emiratis and foreign UAE residents, have been required since the start of 2026 to hold health and accident insurance covering their entire stay.
The policy must provide coverage of at least 30,000 Georgian lari and be presented in paper or electronic form on arrival.