Are OCI cardholders Indian citizens? Privileges and restrictions explained after Imran Khan’s case

What does an OCI card offer? Travel, property rights, and political restrictions
American actor Imran Khan, who has Indian origins and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, is an example of how people with ties to India can retain foreign citizenship while enjoying certain privileges in the country.
But what does an OCI card actually allow its holder to do?
In a post on X on October 16, the Bureau of Immigration reiterated that “OCI CARDHOLDER ≠ INDIAN CITIZEN”, outlining the benefits and restrictions associated with OCI status.
The card allows eligible foreign citizens to travel to India without applying for a fresh visa for every visit covered by their OCI status. However, it does not grant Indian citizenship or the right to vote, contest elections or hold certain public offices.
An OCI card is issued by the Indian government to eligible foreign citizens with qualifying Indian-origin or family connections.
It provides a lifelong, multiple-entry visa facility, subject to applicable conditions. OCI cardholders can generally live and work in India, although certain activities may require additional permission.
Despite its name, OCI status is not dual citizenship. Holders retain their foreign citizenship and must travel on a valid foreign passport.
The electronic OCI card, or e-OCI, is a digital facility available through the official OCI Services Portal. Existing OCI cardholders can access it online, subject to the applicable process.
The physical OCI card remains valid. Cardholders should check current official guidance on using the digital document for travel and immigration procedures.
People of Pakistani or Bangladeshi origin, subject to the applicable rules.
Foreign military or police personnel who are serving or have served.
Foreign nationals holding diplomatic or official passports assigned to India.
Apply online through the OCI Services Portal.
Upload the required documents.
Follow instructions from the relevant Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
Attend physical verification if required and pay the applicable fee.
Track the application online; updates are sent to the registered email address.
Important: Eligibility and application requirements depend on the applicant’s circumstances and current Indian government rules.
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded OCI cardholders to update their passport details whenever they receive a new passport.
According to its October 14 notice:
Passport details must be updated within 90 days of the new passport’s issue date.
The process is online, paperless and free within the prescribed period.
A $25 late fee applies after 90 days, according to the notice.
Yes. The Consulate General of India in Vancouver and the Consulate General of India in New York issued clarifications on October 14 and October 16, 2026, respectively, confirming that OCI cardholders can travel to and from India while their passport update applications are being processed.
The consulates said there would be no travel restrictions from the date of application until final acknowledgement of the documents in the online system.
For queries, contact:
New York: oci.newyork@mea.gov.in
Vancouver: oci.vancouver@mea.gov.in
The Bureau of Immigration advises cardholders to:
Register for the Fast Track Immigration programme, subject to eligibility.
Ensure their passport details and OCI records are up to date.
Check the official Indian immigration portal for the latest e-Arrival card requirements and submission deadlines.
As Imran Khan’s example illustrates, OCI status allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin to maintain ties with India while retaining their foreign citizenship.
The card offers specified travel and other privileges, but it does not confer Indian citizenship or the same political rights.