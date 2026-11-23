Prepare travel documents to ensure smooth arrival in India from UAE
With the UAE's National Day holidays and school vacations approaching, many Indian residents are preparing to travel home to visit family and friends. Before boarding a flight, there are a few important formalities to complete to make arrival in India smoother and avoid unnecessary delays at immigration.
The Bureau of Immigration, Government of India, has reminded travellers to complete the required formalities before reaching the immigration counter.
For Indian passport holders, the key requirements include completing the mandatory Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form and, if eligible, registering for the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP).
Here is what Indian nationals travelling from the UAE need to know.
Indian passport holders must complete the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form (SDF) before proceeding to the arrival immigration counter in India.
The requirement applies to all passengers arriving in India, including:
Indian passport holders
Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders
Foreign passport holders
Travellers should submit the form online before arrival rather than waiting until they reach the airport.
Complete the form through the official portal: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in
Indian passport holders can register for the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which offers faster immigration clearance through automated e-gates at supported Indian airports.
The programme is designed to reduce waiting times by allowing registered travellers to complete immigration checks electronically.
To use the facility, travellers must:
Register online through the official portal.
Complete biometric enrolment.
Wait for their enrolment to be approved.
Carry their valid passport and boarding pass when travelling.
At the e-gates, passengers must follow the on-screen instructions to scan their boarding pass and passport and complete biometric verification.
Register here: https://ftittp.mha.gov.in/fti/signUp
Remember: FTI-TTP does not replace your passport, visa or other applicable travel documents. Only approved and enrolled travellers can use the facility.
The Bureau of Immigration has issued a few reminders to help passengers complete immigration formalities without unnecessary delays.
All four services highlighted by the Bureau are free of charge. No agents are required.
Keep your passport, visa, where applicable, and boarding pass handy.
Remove sunglasses, headgear and headphones or earphones before approaching the immigration counter.
Follow the instructions displayed at automated e-gates.
If you cannot complete the e-gate process, seek assistance from an immigration official.
Foreign nationals, including those travelling from the UAE, have additional arrival requirements depending on their nationality and visa category.
e-Arrival Card
Foreign nationals must complete the online e-Arrival Card within 72 hours before arriving in India.
The form allows travellers to submit their arrival details in advance.
Apply here: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/earrival/
Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form
The Air Suvidha form is also mandatory for foreign nationals arriving in India, including OCI cardholders.
Complete it before proceeding to the arrival immigration counter: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in
Biometric enrolment for first-time e-Visa visitors
Foreign nationals visiting India for the first time on an e-Visa must complete biometric enrolment at designated kiosks at selected airports.
The kiosks are located in the pre-arrival area, before the immigration hall. Travellers must register their fingerprints and facial biometrics before proceeding to the immigration counter for clearance.
These two facilities serve different purposes:
Biometric kiosks: For foreign nationals visiting India for the first time on an e-Visa. Travellers register their biometrics before proceeding to the immigration counter.
FTI-TTP e-gates: For eligible Indian nationals and OCI cardholders who have registered and completed biometric enrolment. Approved users can complete immigration clearance through automated gates.
With more residents expected to travel during the holiday season, completing the applicable formalities before departure can help avoid last-minute confusion at Indian airports.
Most importantly, do not skip the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form. It is mandatory for all passengers arriving in India, regardless of whether they hold an Indian passport, an OCI card or a foreign passport.
Check the official government portals, complete the relevant requirements yourself and keep your travel documents ready before boarding your flight.