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UAE-India travel: IndiGo, Digi Yatra begin trials facial authentication for international flyers at 7 airports

Indian e-passport holders can use facial ID at airport entry, security and boarding gates

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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IndiGo, Digi Yatra begin international passenger trials at seven Indian airports
IndiGo, Digi Yatra begin international passenger trials at seven Indian airports
IANS

IndiGo and Digi Yatra have launched international passenger trials at seven Indian airports, allowing eligible Indian travellers to use biometric technology for a more contactless airport experience.

The trials began with a beta phase in late October and will continue until December 2026 on select international IndiGo flights. The initiative extends Digi Yatra's digital identity platform, previously used for domestic air travel, to international departures.

For UAE-based Indian passengers, the trials could make airport processing smoother when travelling to India on eligible IndiGo flights. However, the facility is currently available only at participating airports in India and does not cover departure procedures at UAE airports.

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Which Indian airports are included?

The international passenger trials are being conducted at seven airports:

  • Delhi

  • Bengaluru

  • Hyderabad

  • Cochin

  • Mumbai

  • Chennai

  • Amritsar

Eligible passengers can use Digi Yatra's biometric system at enabled airport touchpoints, including:

  • Airport terminal entry

  • Security Hold Areas (SHA)

  • Boarding gates

Eligibility and registration process

The trials are open to Indian nationals holding valid e-passports and travelling on select international IndiGo flights.

Passengers need to create an international digital ID through the Digi Yatra app using their e-passport.

The process involves:

  • Scanning the passport's Machine Readable Zone (MRZ).

  • Using Near Field Communication (NFC) to read the chip embedded in the e-passport.

  • Completing biometric verification.

  • Saving a secure Verifiable Credential (VC) locally in the smartphone wallet.

  • Uploading the boarding pass to the Digi Yatra app.

Once registered, passengers can use facial authentication at enabled airport checkpoints.

How Digi Yatra works at the airport

Passengers can use the digital ID and uploaded boarding pass for entry into the airport terminal.

However, they must still complete mandatory passport and travel document verification at the airline check-in counter.

After this check, they can use Digi Yatra's facial authentication to move through enabled security hold areas and boarding gates.

Digi Yatra says the digital credential is stored locally on the passenger's smartphone, keeping personal data decentralised and under the traveller's control.

IndiGo and Digi Yatra on international trials

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, said the airline had participated in the technical proof of concept earlier this year and was pleased to partner with Digi Yatra for the international trials.

He said extending digital identity and biometric technology to international departures was an important step for Indian aviation, with the potential to improve security, convenience and operational efficiency.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said the trials would extend the benefits of digital identity to eligible Indian nationals travelling internationally.

He also highlighted the importance of interoperability with global frameworks, including the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) One ID initiative and the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD).

These frameworks will help explore how e-passport-based digital credentials can support more seamless and secure international journeys, while keeping passenger consent, privacy and security central to the process.

What the trials mean for UAE-based Indian travellers

For Indian expats living in the UAE, the initiative could offer a more convenient airport experience when travelling to India on eligible IndiGo flights.

Key points to remember:

  • The trials are limited to Indian nationals with valid e-passports.

  • Only select international IndiGo flights are included.

  • The facility is available at seven participating Indian airports.

  • Passengers must still complete document verification at the airline check-in counter.

  • Digi Yatra biometric processing is not being introduced at UAE airports under this announcement.

The trials will run until December 2026, giving IndiGo and Digi Yatra an opportunity to assess the use of digital identity and biometric technology for international departures. The initiative could mark a further step towards contactless air travel in India, while passenger privacy and security remain key considerations.

Related Topics:
Indian expatsIndia UAE travelAviation

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