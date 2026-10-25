Flying from UAE to Mumbai? IndiGo, Air India Express to shift flights

Mumbai airport redevelopment prompts flight relocations to Navi Mumbai
UAE travellers flying to Mumbai could see changes to their arrival airport as IndiGo and Air India Express prepare to shift selected services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Air India Express plans to start four daily domestic flights from NMIA in December 2026, followed by a phased shift of West Asia services from January 2027.
IndiGo plans to begin international operations from the new airport in February 2027, transferring 12 daily international departures and expanding its network to 12 destinations by July 2027.
The move is part of a wider plan to redevelop Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport.
IndiGo plans to transfer selected international services from CSMIA to NMIA, including flights to:
Ras Al Khaimah
Fujairah
Bahrain
Riyadh
Dammam
Jeddah
Madinah
Kuwait
Muscat
Dhaka
Jakarta
The airline also plans to introduce a daily service to Kathmandu, taking its international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.
IndiGo will also transition domestic connectivity required to support these international operations, allowing passengers to connect between domestic and international flights at NMIA.
Air India Express will progressively shift services to:
Sharjah
Muscat
Doha
Dammam
Riyadh
Jeddah
The transition is expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season.
The airline has outlined a January 2027 timeline for planned services to Kuwait and existing Oman operations from NMIA. The Kuwait services are subject to the required approvals.
Final operating dates and service adjustments will depend on coordination between the airport operator and airlines, as well as the necessary approvals.
Yes, if your airline is among those relocating services. Mumbai airport operator MIAL has asked airlines to shift some international operations to NMIA while Terminal 1 is redeveloped.
The relocation is intended to be temporary. Adani Airports says historical slots, along with additional slots, will be restored once the redeveloped terminal becomes operational. However, airlines have objected to the proposed reductions in international capacity.
CSMIA and NMIA are separate airports, around 50km apart. A change could mean a longer road journey, higher transport costs or adjustments to flight schedules and connections.
The User Development Fee is also higher at NMIA. Adani Airports says it plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in airport fees.
Passengers should:
Check their latest itinerary for the correct airport and terminal.
Confirm flight timings and any schedule changes with their airline.
Allow extra travel time if their flight moves to NMIA.
Check connecting flights carefully, particularly if travelling onwards from Mumbai.
A proposed slot reduction does not automatically mean a flight has been cancelled.
The phased relocation will create room for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, which is targeted for completion by 2030. The upgraded terminal is expected to increase annual passenger capacity from 15 million to 20 million.
Adani Airports estimates around five million passengers a year could be temporarily affected by the wider transition, while about 91% of CSMIA’s annual passenger traffic is expected to remain unaffected.
The dual-airport plan is intended to ease capacity constraints and support Mumbai’s future aviation growth. Travellers should check directly with their airline for confirmed changes to individual flights.