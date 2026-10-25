GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Flying from UAE to Mumbai? IndiGo, Air India Express to shift flights

Mumbai airport redevelopment prompts flight relocations to Navi Mumbai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
IndiGo and Air India Express flights to Mumbai will shift to Navi Mumbai Airport starting 2026, impacting international and domestic travel plans.
IndiGo and Air India Express flights to Mumbai will shift to Navi Mumbai Airport starting 2026, impacting international and domestic travel plans.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (File Photo/NMIA)

UAE travellers flying to Mumbai could see changes to their arrival airport as IndiGo and Air India Express prepare to shift selected services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Air India Express plans to start four daily domestic flights from NMIA in December 2026, followed by a phased shift of West Asia services from January 2027.

IndiGo plans to begin international operations from the new airport in February 2027, transferring 12 daily international departures and expanding its network to 12 destinations by July 2027.

The move is part of a wider plan to redevelop Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Which flights will move to Navi Mumbai airport?

IndiGo

IndiGo plans to transfer selected international services from CSMIA to NMIA, including flights to:

  • Ras Al Khaimah

  • Fujairah

  • Bahrain

  • Riyadh

  • Dammam

  • Jeddah

  • Madinah

  • Kuwait

  • Muscat

  • Dhaka

  • Jakarta

The airline also plans to introduce a daily service to Kathmandu, taking its international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.

IndiGo will also transition domestic connectivity required to support these international operations, allowing passengers to connect between domestic and international flights at NMIA.

Air India Express

Air India Express will progressively shift services to:

  • Sharjah

  • Muscat

  • Doha

  • Dammam

  • Riyadh

  • Jeddah

The transition is expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season.

The airline has outlined a January 2027 timeline for planned services to Kuwait and existing Oman operations from NMIA. The Kuwait services are subject to the required approvals.

Final operating dates and service adjustments will depend on coordination between the airport operator and airlines, as well as the necessary approvals.

Could your flight move to Navi Mumbai?

Yes, if your airline is among those relocating services. Mumbai airport operator MIAL has asked airlines to shift some international operations to NMIA while Terminal 1 is redeveloped.

The relocation is intended to be temporary. Adani Airports says historical slots, along with additional slots, will be restored once the redeveloped terminal becomes operational. However, airlines have objected to the proposed reductions in international capacity.

What does this mean for passengers?

CSMIA and NMIA are separate airports, around 50km apart. A change could mean a longer road journey, higher transport costs or adjustments to flight schedules and connections.

The User Development Fee is also higher at NMIA. Adani Airports says it plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in airport fees.

Passengers should:

  • Check their latest itinerary for the correct airport and terminal.

  • Confirm flight timings and any schedule changes with their airline.

  • Allow extra travel time if their flight moves to NMIA.

  • Check connecting flights carefully, particularly if travelling onwards from Mumbai.

A proposed slot reduction does not automatically mean a flight has been cancelled.

Why is Mumbai airport being redeveloped?

The phased relocation will create room for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, which is targeted for completion by 2030. The upgraded terminal is expected to increase annual passenger capacity from 15 million to 20 million.

Adani Airports estimates around five million passengers a year could be temporarily affected by the wider transition, while about 91% of CSMIA’s annual passenger traffic is expected to remain unaffected.

The dual-airport plan is intended to ease capacity constraints and support Mumbai’s future aviation growth. Travellers should check directly with their airline for confirmed changes to individual flights.

Related Topics:
UAE Travelindiaair india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Services include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore. [Illustrative image]

Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi flights for Kerala expats

2m read
Air India halts Saudi flights; flexible rebooking and refund options detailed

Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight suspension

2m read
Aircraft lands safely after reportedly transmitting emergency code Squawk 7500.

Pilot error suspected in Air India hijack scare

2m read
Terminal 1 redevelopment could shift flights to Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai airport revamp: Will UAE-India flyers pay more?

4m read