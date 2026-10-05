Mumbai airport revamp: Will UAE-India passengers pay more to fly?

The changes are linked to the planned redevelopment of the 60-year-old Terminal 1, which is due to begin in January 2027.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operated by Adani Airport Holdings, has asked airlines to temporarily shift part of their international operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), while some traffic from Terminal 1 will move to Terminal 2.

Mumbai’s international air travellers could face changes to flights, terminals and airport access as Mumbai International Airport prepares for a phased redevelopment of Terminal 1.

What is changing for international passengers?

MIAL has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal 2 from October 25.

The proposed changes affect 46 airlines.

Airlines have been asked to identify the international slots they want temporarily discontinued by October 6. If they do not respond, MIAL has said it will select the slots based on operational and capacity considerations.

The proposed reductions include:

IndiGo: 74 weekly international departure slots

Air India: 33

Akasa Air: 11

Air India Express: 7

Emirates: 10

Etihad Airways: 10

British Airways: 7

Airlines have formally rejected the proposed reduction, saying they support the redevelopment of Terminal 1 but do not accept cuts to established international slots.

What does this mean for UAE passengers?

The changes could affect UAE-based passengers flying to Mumbai, particularly those travelling on Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo and other carriers included in the proposed slot changes.

For passengers travelling from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, the key issue will be whether their airline continues to operate from Mumbai airport or temporarily shifts the service to Navi Mumbai.

Passengers with connecting flights, onward domestic journeys or pre-booked transport could also be affected if their airport or schedule changes.

Could your international flight move to Navi Mumbai?

Yes, if your airline is among those temporarily relocating operations.

MIAL has asked airlines to shift part of their international operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport as Terminal 1 is redeveloped.

The airport operator says the relocation is temporary and that Mumbai airport’s historical slots, along with additional slots, will be restored once the redeveloped terminal becomes operational.

However, airlines have objected to the proposed changes and questioned the basis for the reduction in international capacity.

What could change for passengers?

For passengers whose flights move to Navi Mumbai, the biggest difference will be where they need to travel to.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are separate facilities, with Navi Mumbai International Airport about 50km from Mumbai airport.

The shift could mean:

Longer road journeys

Additional travel time

Higher transport costs

Changes to flight timings or airport details

Passengers with existing bookings could also face disruption if an airline changes, reschedules or cancels a service.

Will passengers pay more?

Potentially, although Adani Airports says it plans measures to reduce the financial impact.

The User Development Fee (UDF), which forms part of the ticket price, is higher at Navi Mumbai airport.

Adani Airports said it plans to provide cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference between the UDF charged at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports.

Navi Mumbai airport is also offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights, aimed at encouraging airlines to move services there.

How many passengers will be affected?

Adani Airports says around 5 million passengers a year, or about 9% of Mumbai airport’s annual passenger traffic, will be temporarily affected by the Terminal 1 redevelopment.

The airport handles around 55 million passengers annually.

The operator says the remaining 91% of passenger traffic will remain unaffected.

Only the North Section of Terminal 1B will be demolished during the first phase, which Adani Airports says is intended to minimise disruption.

Why is Terminal 1 being redeveloped?

Adani Airports says the 60-year-old terminal has been a long-standing safety concern and requires phased redevelopment.

The redevelopment will eventually increase Terminal 1’s annual capacity by 33%, from 15 million to 20 million passengers.

The operator says carrying out the work in phases will allow the airport to continue operating rather than closing the terminal completely.

What about flights currently using Terminal 1?

From October 25, MIAL plans to move at least part of the traffic currently handled at Terminal 1 to Terminal 2.

From October 26, the airport plans to reallocate T2 facilities, including check-in counters, baggage belts and boarding gates, to accommodate domestic operators as traffic is moved from T1.

Why are airlines objecting?

Airlines say they support the redevelopment but have rejected the proposed reduction in international departure slots.

They argue that the winter schedule was approved in June 2026 and that aircraft deployment, route planning and passenger bookings have already been based on those approved slots.

They are also questioning the consultation process and the operational basis for reducing international capacity by about one-third.

The Airline Operators Committee-Mumbai has escalated the issue to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority.

What happens next?

The immediate deadline is October 6, when airlines must identify the international slots they want temporarily discontinued.

The proposed international slot changes are scheduled to take effect from October 25, while Terminal 1 redevelopment is due to begin in January 2027.

The dispute between MIAL and airlines could determine how many international flights are ultimately affected and which services, if any, move to Navi Mumbai.

What passengers should do

Passengers travelling through Mumbai should:

Check their airline and booking status before travelling.

Confirm the airport and terminal shown on their latest travel information.

Allow additional travel time if their flight moves to Navi Mumbai.

Check with their airline for any schedule, flight-number or airport changes.

A proposed slot reduction does not automatically mean a particular flight has been cancelled. Passengers should wait for confirmation from their airline before changing their travel plans.