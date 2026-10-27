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Mumbai airport network glitch: IndiGo, Air India flights affected

Network glitch disrupts check-in at Mumbai airport, passengers face delays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Mumbai airport switches to manual processing after technical issue
Mumbai airport switches to manual processing after technical issue
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A network glitch at Mumbai airport triggered confusion among passengers on Tuesday evening, with IndiGo and Air India travellers facing check-in and boarding delays. The disruption lasted around 50 minutes, although the airport operator said flight operations were not affected.

According to Hindustan Times, a temporary network glitch at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening disrupted check-in and boarding procedures, affecting IndiGo and Air India passengers and causing confusion in departure halls.

The disruption began at around 7.05pm (local time) and lasted approximately 50 minutes. Airport sources said the issue slowed check-in procedures and boarding scanner operations, while gate changes and crew delays added to the confusion.

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Check-in slowed as airport switches to manual processing

Although check-in procedures were affected, operations did not come to a complete halt, the sources said.

Airport teams worked to resolve the technical issue and switched to manual processing in line with established protocols to keep essential services running.

The disruption affected several stages of the departure process, with passengers facing changes to boarding gates and delays in boarding procedures.

Mumbai airport says flight operations unaffected

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said the temporary network disruption had not affected airport or flight operations.

“Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, no impact on airport and flight operations has been recorded due to this development,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Airport teams work to minimise passenger inconvenience

According to Hindustan Times, the network issue began at around 7.05pm and lasted approximately 50 minutes, slowing check-in procedures and boarding scanner operations. Airport sources also reported gate changes and crew delays affecting IndiGo and Air India passengers.

Airport teams switched to manual processing to maintain essential services while working to resolve the issue.

While the airport operator said flight operations remained unaffected, passengers were advised to follow airline updates and check their boarding gates for any changes.

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