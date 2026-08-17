Regional airspace restrictions continue as airlines suspend or adjust UAE and Gulf routes
Emirates has partially resumed flights to Bahrain but continues to suspend Kuwait services, while Etihad has cancelled several Bahrain flights until August 21.
Air Arabia is reporting multiple cancellations and schedule changes involving Kuwait and Bahrain, while flydubai says its flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
Several international airlines have also extended suspensions of UAE and regional services, highlighting the continued uncertainty around airspace and flight operations.
The Middle East war enters another tense day as diplomatic efforts to resolve the US-Iran standoff show little sign of breaking through, while disruption around the Strait of Hormuz continues to affect global energy markets and shipping.
Iran's foreign minister said there had been no decision to resume negotiations with Washington. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has also fallen sharply, with only five commodity vessels crossing the waterway on Saturday and none on Sunday, according to shipping data.
The disruption is being felt beyond the region. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude briefly reaching $89.40 a barrel as traders assessed the risk of prolonged disruption.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing elsewhere, with US envoys holding talks in Cairo with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators over a Gaza peace proposal. Hamas representatives also took part, while Israel has raised objections to parts of the plan.
Meanwhile, violence continues in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have intensified tensions with Hezbollah, while Washington maintains a substantial military presence across the region.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Emirates has partially resumed a single daily service to Bahrain, although some Bahrain flights remain cancelled.
EK835 Dubai-Bahrain: Cancelled
EK837 Dubai-Bahrain: Cancelled
EK839 Dubai-Bahrain: Scheduled to depart at 4pm
The status of some Dubai-Kuwait flights was unavailable at the latest check. Emirates said flight status information would be available 24 hours before departure.
The airline has also introduced measures allowing eligible passengers to change their travel dates without a fee, although fare and tax differences may still apply.
Passengers should check the latest Emirates flight information before travelling to the airport.
Etihad flight EY479 from Bali to Abu Dhabi on August 17 has been delayed because of a technical issue.
Flights EY643 and EY644 between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are operating as scheduled.
However, Etihad has cancelled flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 until August 21. The airline said its teams were assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait are currently scheduled:
EY653: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
EY654: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
Passengers should still check their individual flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the busy summer period.
flydubai advises passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has reported several cancellations and schedule changes affecting flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.
The latest updates include:
3L020 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: Cancelled
3L022 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: Not yet departed
G9068 and G9124 Sharjah-Kuwait: Cancelled
3L015 Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: Flight time updated
3L017 Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: Not yet departed
3L016 and 3L018 Bahrain-Abu Dhabi: Not yet departed
G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain: Cancelled
G9101, G9103 and G9105 Sharjah-Bahrain: Not yet departed
G9108 Bahrain-Sharjah: Cancelled
G9102, G9104 and G9106 Bahrain-Sharjah: Not yet departed
Several other flights were also showing disruption at Dubai International Airport:
PA211 Airblue Dubai-Islamabad: Delayed
FZ909 flydubai Dubai-Jeddah: Delayed
F3512 flyadeal Dubai-Riyadh: Cancelled
UAE residents travelling to India should allow extra time at the airport as enhanced security measures remain in place at several major airports until August 20.
Additional screening and higher passenger volumes are expected at airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with tighter security introduced at airports and major transport hubs.
Passengers should therefore allow additional time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding. Airlines are also advising passengers to arrive well before their scheduled departure times.
For travel involving Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines operating at Saudi airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the country and to reach their final destinations or transit points.
Airlines have been told to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels and take precautions at boarding points to ensure passengers have the required documentation.
Several major airlines continue to suspend or adjust services involving Dubai and other Middle Eastern destinations.
Air Canada: Dubai suspensions have been extended, with services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: The resumption of Dubai flights has been pushed back to October 24.
Scoot: Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary has suspended Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.
Air France: Dubai and Beirut services have been temporarily adjusted or suspended.
KLM: The airline has adjusted its Middle East schedule and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf. Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman have resumed as the airline restores operations across parts of the Middle East. Flights to Iran remain suspended, while the carrier has warned of further disruption following the latest escalation.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha flights have resumed, but flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa Group: Several regional services remain suspended. Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, while Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13.
Services operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.
The current disruption is linked to the continuing regional security situation.
Airlines are reviewing operations, flight paths and schedules as conditions change. Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services to affected destinations as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.
This means a route that is operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.
Passengers flying from UAE airports should:
Check their flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if their airline advises it.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Complete online check-in and use airline apps where available.
Keep their contact details updated so they can receive flight alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check official airline and airport advisories before travelling.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.