UAE-India travel: Extra airport time advised

UAE residents travelling to India should allow extra time at the airport as enhanced security measures remain in place at several major airports until August 20.

Additional screening and higher passenger volumes are expected at airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with tighter security introduced at airports and major transport hubs.

Passengers should therefore allow additional time for check-in, baggage drop, security screening and boarding. Airlines are also advising passengers to arrive well before their scheduled departure times.

Travel to Saudi Arabia

For travel involving Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines operating at Saudi airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave the country and to reach their final destinations or transit points.

Airlines have been told to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements through official channels and take precautions at boarding points to ensure passengers have the required documentation.

What international carriers are saying

Several major airlines continue to suspend or adjust services involving Dubai and other Middle Eastern destinations.

Air Canada: Dubai suspensions have been extended, with services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.

British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are suspended until October 25.

Singapore Airlines: The resumption of Dubai flights has been pushed back to October 24.

Scoot: Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary has suspended Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.

Air France: Dubai and Beirut services have been temporarily adjusted or suspended.

KLM: The airline has adjusted its Middle East schedule and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf. Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6.

Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman have resumed as the airline restores operations across parts of the Middle East. Flights to Iran remain suspended, while the carrier has warned of further disruption following the latest escalation.

Philippine Airlines: Manila-Doha flights have resumed, but flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2.

Lufthansa Group: Several regional services remain suspended. Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, while Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended. Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai remain suspended until September 13.

Services operated by Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

Why are flights being disrupted?

The current disruption is linked to the continuing regional security situation.

Airlines are reviewing operations, flight paths and schedules as conditions change. Some carriers have suspended or adjusted services to affected destinations as a precaution, while others continue to operate selected regional routes.

This means a route that is operating today could still face a delay, cancellation or schedule change at short notice.

What UAE travellers should do today

Passengers flying from UAE airports should: