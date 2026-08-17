US-Iran talks stall as Hormuz crisis deepens and oil prices spike

The Middle East war enters another tense day as efforts to resolve the US-Iran standoff show little sign of breaking through, while the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy markets and shipping. Iran’s foreign minister said there was no decision to resume negotiations with Washington, while tanker traffic through Hormuz has fallen sharply. Only five commodity vessels crossed the waterway on Saturday and none on Sunday, according to shipping data. The consequences are already being felt beyond the region. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude briefly reaching $89.40 a barrel, as traders assessed the risk of prolonged disruption. Diplomatic efforts are continuing elsewhere. US envoys held talks in Cairo with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators over a Gaza peace proposal, while Hamas representatives also took part. Israel has raised objections to parts of the plan. Meanwhile, violence continues in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have intensified tensions with Hezbollah, while Washington maintains a substantial military presence across the region. Follow our live coverage for the latest verified developments from Iran, Israel, the Gulf and beyond.

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