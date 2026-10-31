UAE travellers advised to check flights amid Mumbai runway closure
UAE travellers flying to or from Mumbai should check with their airlines for possible schedule changes.
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily suspend operations on both its runways for six hours on November 19, 2026, to carry out essential post-monsoon maintenance.
The cross runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 – will be non-operational from 11am to 5pm IST (9.30am to 3.30pm UAE time).
The planned closure is part of the airport’s annual post-monsoon runway maintenance programme, which involves essential repairs and upkeep to ensure its infrastructure meets global standards.
Passengers who have booked flights between the UAE and Mumbai on November 19 should check their flight status directly with their airlines before travelling.
The six-hour runway closure may affect flight schedules. Travellers should contact their airlines to confirm departure and arrival timings and check whether any changes have been made to their bookings.
CSMIA said it had begun coordinating with airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance to align flight schedules and manpower planning.
The airport said the annual maintenance exercise is intended to ensure operational continuity and passenger safety, following a safety-first approach to airside operations.