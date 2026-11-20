Balendra Shah will make his first visit to neighbouring country since taking office
Kathmandu: Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India on Sunday, his first to a neighbouring country since taking office in March, foreign ministry officials said.
The rapper-turned-politician, 36, who came to power following a wave of youth-led anti-corruption protests in September 2025, will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Nepal, a landlocked Himalayan nation of 30 million people, has long had to balance its relations with its two giant neighbours, India and China.
India considers Hindu-majority Nepal a traditional ally, with the two countries sharing a border across the southern plains.
“India is a major and important partner for Nepal,” top Nepali foreign ministry official Amrit Bahadur Rai told reporters, saying the leaders would discuss ways to boost “trade, transit, investment, energy, connectivity, and infrastructure development”.
New Delhi said that the visit “reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal”.
India is Nepal’s largest trading partner, accounting for more than 60 percent of its imports, worth $8.6 billion, compared with China’s 13 percent, or $1.8 billion, according to World Bank figures.
Shah, unlike his predecessors, had initially refrained from foreign visits since becoming prime minister.
His first overseas trip was to New York in September, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly as Nepal was reeling from a deadly tsunami-like flood, triggered by a high-altitude glacial mountain collapse, that killed more than 1,400 people and left 5,000 missing.
Nepal, a largely rural country that contributes little to global greenhouse gas emissions, estimates reconstruction will cost $4.78 billion.
Shah will be accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.
The visit comes as Shah seeks to reset Nepal’s foreign relations following the political upheaval that brought his government to power.
“This is an important visit after the government formation following the Gen Z protests,” said Kathmandu-based journalist Guna Raj Luitel, editor of The Diplomat magazine.
“The priority has to be to renew ties and strengthen our relationship with India”.