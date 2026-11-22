Kerala-inspired costume steals spotlight at Miss Universe 2026
UAE-born Kaziah Liz Mejo, who is currently representing India at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico, made another statement on the beauty pageant runway on Nov 21.
The beauty queen, who is sharing her journey through social media as it happens, put up a video of herself walking on stage with what can only be called an ode to India’s textile heritage and Puerto Rico.
In an ensemble that brought together fabrics from different parts of her country, she aimed to showcase India’s diversity, craftsmanship and centuries-old textile traditions. “Each fabric adds its own identity, texture and story, coming together to create a harmonious representation of India's cultural richness,” she wrote on social media. Meanwhile, the colours used drew inspiration from Puerto Rico.
She wore this two-piece outfit unified by a prop at her back, inspired reportedly by her home city Kerala’s natural beauty, architectural heritage and cultural identity.
“It represents cultural pride, artistic expression and the beauty of bringing different worlds together through fashion,” says the online caption.
As her look gained fans online, she posted a few shots of herself on social media, writing: “This National Costume is more than an ensemble; it is a celebration of my roots, my heritage, and the beautiful cultural connections between Kerala and the Latin American continent. Through its vibrant colours, intricate details and contemporary artistry, I wanted to bring alive a land whose history may be timeless, but whose spirit continues to evolve with every generation. A Kerala that honours where it comes from while fearlessly embracing where it is going.
"To see this piece of my homeland receive so much love from across the world, and to have its story witnessed LIVE on the Miss Universe stage, is an emotion beyond words. Thank you for celebrating my culture, my people and my India with me.
“Because our traditions are not just stories of the past; they are the legacy we carry into the future. And tonight, Kerala travelled to the Universe.🌍✨”