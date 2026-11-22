As her look gained fans online, she posted a few shots of herself on social media, writing: “This National Costume is more than an ensemble; it is a celebration of my roots, my heritage, and the beautiful cultural connections between Kerala and the Latin American continent. Through its vibrant colours, intricate details and contemporary artistry, I wanted to bring alive a land whose history may be timeless, but whose spirit continues to evolve with every generation. A Kerala that honours where it comes from while fearlessly embracing where it is going.