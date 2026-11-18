Visa issues and franchise disputes mar Miss Universe's 75th anniversary edition
Dubai: The 75th edition of Miss Universe is facing a series of withdrawals and participation setbacks, with more than 15 countries reportedly affected by visa restrictions, franchise disputes and personal circumstances ahead of the November 24 finale in Puerto Rico.
The latest development involves four African countries – Angola, the Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Zambia – whose representatives will not compete because of US travel restrictions and visa difficulties.
Among them are Zambia's Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, Georgina Kambongo of the Republic of the Congo, Amylia Deng of South Sudan and Angola's Wanderleia Rodrigues. Some of these contestants were preparing to make their countries' debuts at the international competition.
Another major controversy involves Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia. Their representatives have been declared ineligible following a dispute over national franchise agreements and licensing authority.
JKN Universe LLC, which claims authority over the Miss Universe brand, said agreements issued through Miss Universe Eastern Pte. Ltd. were unauthorized and legally invalid. The dispute has prevented contestants from these six countries from participating in this year's international competition.
Several individual contestants have also stepped away. Austria's Victoria Amerson withdrew, citing concerns about her mental and physical health and personal values. Bulgaria's Ana-Maria Babau pulled out following a car accident that left her unfit to compete.
Maldives representative Aminath Yuin Mohamed and Morocco's Sara Allali have also reportedly withdrawn. Saint Martin's Madly Marian cited personal reasons.
Nepal's Prayashna Gurung and Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall have faced travel-related uncertainty. The reported number of affected countries varies depending on whether organizational withdrawals and unresolved visa cases are included.
The 2026 competition marks 75 years of Miss Universe, an international beauty pageant established in 1952. Puerto Rico is hosting the diamond anniversary edition, with the grand finale scheduled for November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Up to 120 contestants are expected to compete.
Despite the withdrawals and controversies, preparations for Miss Universe 2026 continue, with contestants from participating countries gearing up for the 75th edition. Delegates are preparing for the pageant's key events, including preliminary competitions, national costume presentations, evening gown appearances and interviews.
For many contestants, the international stage offers an opportunity to represent their countries, showcase their cultures and raise their profiles beyond the competition. The focus now shifts to the remaining participants as they work towards impressing the judges and securing a place among the finalists. The withdrawals have added another dimension to an already closely watched edition.