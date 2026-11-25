Jennifer Barreto makes history as first mother to win Miss Universe title
When Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was named Miss Universe 2026 on November 24, she won the title on home soil. The 75th edition of the pageant was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, where she finished ahead of 116 contestants and succeeded Mexico's Fátima Bosch. The title also comes with a substantial set of rewards.
The most visible is the crown. Called "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy," it was made for the pageant's diamond anniversary by the Venezuelan jeweler George Wittels with the Paris fine-jewelry house Maison d'OR.
It contains 3,150 brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. Three central stones stand for the organization's past, present and future, and the middle one, beneath the Miss Universe star, represents the generations of women still to come. The crown was unveiled on November 12 at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan and replaces the Jewelmer-designed "Lumière de l'Infini," which had been used since 2024. The winner wears it at official appearances but does not keep it.
The financial details are less certain. The Miss Universe Organization does not publish official figures, but recent reports consistently put the prize at about $250,000 in cash. Several outlets, including Hola! also describe a monthly payment of around $50,000 for the year of her reign. Some call it a salary, while the organization has framed it as support for travel, public appearances and charity work, which take up most of a titleholder's year.
Winners have traditionally lived rent-free in a furnished apartment in New York City, the organisation's longtime base. In past years Miss USA shared that home. The arrangement now appears to have changed: Miss USA 2026 Justus Kelley's package reportedly includes her own apartment lease in Miami.
The rest of the package is built around the job. The organisation covers flights, hotels and logistics as the titleholder represents sponsors and charity partners abroad.
The rest of the package is built around the job. ¡HOLA! reports that the organisation covers flights, accommodation and logistics as the titleholder travels abroad to represent sponsors and charity partners.
¡HOLA! also reports that she works with stylists, makeup artists and image consultants, and that the organisation typically provides personalised nutrition counselling and psychological support to help her cope with a year in the public eye. Earlier prize packages, as described on the Miss Universe Organization's own website and reported by Bustle, also included wardrobe and styling from the official stylist and invitations to premieres, fashion weeks and casting calls. Many former winners have used that platform to build careers in television, modelling and advocacy.