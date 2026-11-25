¡HOLA! also reports that she works with stylists, makeup artists and image consultants, and that the organisation typically provides personalised nutrition counselling and psychological support to help her cope with a year in the public eye. Earlier prize packages, as described on the Miss Universe Organization's own website and reported by Bustle, also included wardrobe and styling from the official stylist and invitations to premieres, fashion weeks and casting calls. Many former winners have used that platform to build careers in television, modelling and advocacy.