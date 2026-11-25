Winner was announced during the coronation night on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, succeeding Mexico’s Fátima Bosch at the 75th edition of the international pageant.
The winner was announced during the coronation night on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where contestants from 116 countries and territories competed for the title.
Jennifer Barreto emerged victorious after making it through the competition’s rounds.
The newly crowned Miss Universe received the crown, “The Radiance of Eternal Legacy”, featuring 3,150 diamonds, designed by Venezuelan jewellery designer George Wittels.
Barreto took a fast track to the crown. She arrived at Miss Universe Puerto Rico without any history in beauty contests. She told ¡Hola! that her first-ever runway walk came in February 2026, and she went from that debut to the national crown in about four months. Representing San Sebastián, she claimed the title at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas.
Her reason for signing up was simple. In an interview with Puerto Rico's National Foundation for Popular Culture, she said she likes to live experiences and build a legacy from them. After the national win, she told El Vocero, "I'm not the same woman who started Miss Universe Puerto Rico."
As the island hosted this year's pageant, she also took on a second job as host-country delegate, greeting contestants from around the world. Her plan for winning them over involved Puerto Rican warmth and a plate of garlic tostones. Online, fans simply call her "La Barreto."
Mom, therapist
Barreto is married to Jean Carlos Barreto, and the couple has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope.
Her résumé is as full as her schedule. She holds two master's degrees, in psychology and clinical social work, and works as a prevention specialist with the U.S. Army. She also works with the Pediatric Diabetes Association in Puerto Rico. Her platform as queen centers on mental health and on showing that motherhood doesn't have to hold anyone back.
Western Puerto Rico Roots
Born in Mayagüez, Barreto grew up between Isabela, San Sebastián and Aguadilla. She loves volleyball and credits her grandfather with helping raise her. Pageants were part of home life early. She has described them as the Olympics for women and remembers watching Miss Universe with her mother as a kid.
Her prep was serious. Barreto said she lost 70 pounds before her national win. She planned it so she'd be finished while other contestants were still dieting, leaving her free to enjoy tostones and chocolate during competition. For the national costume round, she wore a look inspired by the moriviví, the island's touch-me-not plant.
Crown night
In the final question round, Barreto was asked which human value we must hold on to as AI takes up more space in our lives. When the results came in, Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic finished first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington. Mario López and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel hosted.
Barreto now joins Puerto Rico's Miss Universe club: Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006). She also shares something with Quiñones, who won on home soil when the 2001 pageant came to Bayamón.