Fátima Bosch of Mexico, Miss Universe 2025, crowns her successor.
Somewhere in San Juan, a white-gold crown carrying more than 3,000 diamonds is sitting very still, trying not to make eye contact with anyone. On Tuesday night, it finally picks a head.
The 75th Miss Universe, the diamond jubilee, naturally, has drawn 116 women from every corner of the map to Puerto Rico. One of them leaves with the crown, the sash and a year of airport lounges. The other 115 leave with national pride, a suitcase of evening gowns and well, memories.
The big night: Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. Watching from the UAE? That's 5 am. on Wednesday, November 25 — set an alarm and brew something strong.
The venue: the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, the Coliseo de Puerto Rico — in San Juan. It's the island's fourth turn as host, after 1972, 2001 and 2002, which makes Puerto Rico less a host and more a returning champion.
Passing the torch: Fátima Bosch of Mexico, Miss Universe 2025, crowns her successor.
Albania — Jogersa Beqiri
Argentina — Daiana Pereyra
Armenia — Arena Zeynalian
Aruba — Elizabeth Johnson
Australia — Caitlin Worthington
The Bahamas — Shawndra Henfield
Bangladesh — Samira Khan Mahi
Belarus — Aliya Karotkaya
Belgium — Olga Lombardo
Belize — Caleigh-Rose West
Bolivia — Valeria Mena
Bonaire — Caroline Porras
Botswana — Dabilo Moses
Brazil — Marcella Kozinski
British Virgin Islands — Orealia Thomas
Cambodia — Rthna Than
Cameroon — Audrey Black
Canada — Aslihan Morali
Cape Verde — Armandina Cunha
Cayman Islands — Juliana Myers
Chile — Dominga López
China — Shiqi Wang
Colombia — María Alejandra López
Costa Rica — Mariale Acosta
Croatia — Antea Mršić
Cuba — Mia Dio
Curaçao — Bianty Gomperts
Czech Republic — Dominika Kotoučková
Democratic Republic of the Congo — Jessi Kalambayi
Denmark — Fie Rose Lindegaard
Dominican Republic — Melissa Núñez
Ecuador — Dalia Bucaram
Egypt — Sonia Gergis
El Salvador — Sofía Córdova
Equatorial Guinea — Isabel Mbomio
Estonia — Emili Denneng
Ethiopia — Bruk Belete
Finland — Veera Grönlund
France — Garance Authié
Germany — Celina Weil
Ghana — Belvy Ofori
Great Britain — Angela Aumonier
Greece — Olivia Vasilopoulos
Guadeloupe — Chloé Deher
Guatemala — Adelina Castillo
Guinea — Justine Kamara
Guyana — Angel Bhathal
Haiti — Tatenda Rameau
Honduras — Luisa Pineda
Hong Kong — Jennifer Zhou
Hungary — Kamilla Kiss
Iceland — Sigríður Hrafnkelsdóttir
India — Kaziah Mejo
Iraq — Samantha Slewa
Ireland — Aideen Howard
Israel — Danielle Yablonka
Italy — Giada Folcia
Jamaica — Celene Hall
Japan — Sayuki Ito
Jordan — Destiny Anbar
Kazakhstan — Alina Ekaterinecheva
Kenya — Jean Ojiro
Kosovo — Evisa Pacolli
Kyrgyzstan — Medina Ermekova
Latvia — Lāsma Kuhtarska
Lebanon — Perla Harb
Lithuania — Olga Bykadorova
Macau — Xuhe Hou
Malta — Francesca Mercieca
Martinique — Larissa Ségarel
Mayotte — Maëva Toumbou Dani
Mexico — María Vargas
Moldova — Dorina Darii
Mongolia — Namuunaa Otgonbaatar
Montenegro — Aleksandra Ivezaj
Myanmar — May Grace Parry
Namibia — Charene Labuschagne
Netherlands — Melissa Bottema
New Zealand — Georgia Waddington
Nicaragua — Jasmine Blandford
Nigeria — Danielle Adewusi
Norway — Abelone Smedsrud
Pakistan — Misbah Arshad
Panama — Gabriela González
Paraguay — Gretha Matiauda
Peru — Luren Márquez
Philippines — Bea Millan-Windorski
Poland — Vivica Lewandowski
Portugal — Isabela Santos
Puerto Rico — Jennifer Barreto
Réunion — Abigaëlle Taïlamée
Romania — Sabina Parmac
Russia — Alexandra Stashkevich
Saint Lucia — Bernella Velinor
Saint Martin — Elle Duncan
Serbia — Nikolina Vujičić
Sierra Leone — Katti Fofana
Slovakia — Anna Ličková
South Africa — Bajabulise Thela
South Korea — Yurim Kim
Spain — Susana Medina
Sri Lanka — Nimhara Sasindi
Suriname — Maruschka Sahiboe
Sweden — Josefin Strand
Switzerland — Itiya Dube
Tanzania — Elizabeth Makune
Trinidad and Tobago — Vinita Manoo
Tunisia — Sarrah Brahmi
Turks and Caicos Islands — Selena Grant
Uganda — Mitchelle Daka
Ukraine — Anna Nikonova
United States — Justus Kelley
US Virgin Islands — Jenna-Monét Queeley
Uruguay — Lucía Piñeyro
Uzbekistan — Ziedakhon Sharipova
Venezuela — Clara Vegas