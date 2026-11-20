Malayali pride shines as Kaziah Liz Mejo embraces Kerala culture on global stage
Dubai: UAE-born Miss Universe India representative Kaziah Liz Mejo has celebrated her Kerala heritage on the international stage, choosing a Kasavu saree-inspired outfit for the personal interview round of the Miss Universe 2026 competition in Puerto Rico.
The beauty queen shared photographs of her look on Instagram, explaining that she wanted the outfit to represent more than fashion as she prepared for the November 24 finale.
"A little piece of home, a little piece of history, and every piece of my journey," she wrote.
The gown drew inspiration from Kerala's traditional Kasavu sarees, known for their distinctive white or cream fabric and golden borders. It featured intricate handwork celebrating Indian craftsmanship.
Kaziah explained that every accessory carried a personal connection to her journey.
The gajra in her hair paid tribute to her first official pageant headshot and the legacy of the woman who previously represented India at Miss Universe. She also wore the same bangle she had chosen for her departure, while her earrings belonged to her predecessor.
Proud of her Malayali heritage, Kaziah described the appearance as a tribute to her roots and the people who supported her journey.
She also expressed gratitude to audiences across India, saying she hoped people back home would see a part of themselves in her.
She signed off her message with a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's film Chak De! India.
In another social media moment, Kaziah shared photographs with Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad and Miss Universe Bangladesh Samira Khan Mahi.
"Different countries, different flags, but so much love and friendship. No borders can stop genuine connections," she wrote.
The post celebrated friendship and sisterhood among the three contestants.
The Miss Universe 2026 competition is taking place in Puerto Rico, bringing together contestants representing countries from around the world.
Kaziah previously travelled to the island wearing a saree worth around Rs 140,000, designed by Samanth Chauhan.
The grand finale is scheduled for November 24 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.