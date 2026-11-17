Radiant crown unveiled as Miss Universe celebrates legacy and future generations
Dubai: The countdown to Miss Universe 2026 has taken on a sparkling new dimension after organisers unveiled an extraordinary crown featuring 3,150 diamonds, created to mark the international beauty pageant's 75th anniversary.
Named The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy, the crown was presented on November 12 at The Miss Universe Experience in Plaza Las Américas, Puerto Rico, ahead of the grand finale on November 24.
Designed by renowned jewellery designer George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based fine jewellery house Maison d'OR, the elaborate creation is crafted from 18-karat white gold and adorned with 3,150 brilliant-cut diamonds.
The design celebrates Miss Universe's 75-year history, with three prominent diamonds symbolising the past, present and future of the competition.
The diamond on the left pays tribute to women who broke barriers and helped shape the pageant's legacy. The one on the right celebrates women making a difference in their communities today, while the central diamond represents future generations who will carry the Miss Universe legacy forward.
According to the Miss Universe Organisation, the crown honours the women who have worn the title and their contributions around the world.
As the excitement builds towards the finale, all eyes will also be on India's representative, UAE-born Kaziah Liz Mejo.
The 19-year-old, originally from Mavelikkara in Kerala, spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi before pursuing her studies and modelling career. She is currently studying law and has become a prominent talking point among Indian pageant followers.
Kaziah won the Miss Universe India 2026 title in Jaipur on August 23, becoming the first woman from Kerala to secure the national crown. She is now hoping to bring India its fourth Miss Universe title.
India has previously won the international competition three times, with Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.
The 75th Miss Universe grand finale will take place on November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. More than 100 delegates from around the world are competing for the coveted title, with the new diamond crown awaiting its next winner.