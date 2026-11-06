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UAE-born Miss India Kaziah Liz Mejo heads to Puerto Rico for Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo carries the hopes of a nation to Puerto Rico

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, poses with her crown and the Indian flag at New Delhi airport before departing for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe.
Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, poses with her crown and the Indian flag at New Delhi airport before departing for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe.
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India's UAE-born beauty queen Kaziah Liz Mejo has begun her journey to Puerto Rico, where she will represent the country at the 75th edition of Miss Universe.

The 19-year-old, who spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, was seen at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi before boarding her flight to the Caribbean island nation.

Dressed in an embroidered maroon saree, Kaziah proudly displayed her Miss Universe India crown while posing with her luggage, team members and the Indian flag.

The Miss Universe India organization shared photographs of her departure on Instagram, writing: "A queen carries more than a crown; she carries the dreams and hopes of a nation."

"Draped in tradition, crowned with pride, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, begins her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe," the organization added.

Her traditional look featured a matching blouse, statement necklace, earrings and bangles, with her long curls left open.

The official Discover Puerto Rico account also welcomed her, commenting: "Welcome to the Island, Miss India! We're so excited to have you!"

From Abu Dhabi to the global stage

Born in 2007, Kaziah spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School.

Originally from Kerala, she is pursuing a law degree alongside her modeling career. She is the first contestant from the state to represent India at Miss Universe.

Her pageant journey began early. She won Miss Teen Diva in 2024 at the age of 17 before representing India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as first runner-up.

Earlier in 2026, she won Miss Universe Kerala, becoming the youngest state titleholder, before going on to claim the national crown.

Beyond modeling and academics, Kaziah has trained in classical dance for 12 years. She also sings and plays the violin and drums.

Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico

The 75th edition of Miss Universe will take place at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the grand finale scheduled for November 24.

Around 130 countries are expected to participate in this year's competition. The Republic of the Congo, Saint Martin, South Sudan and Uganda are among the countries making their debut at the international pageant.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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