“I want to be a flag bearer of India in everything that I do,” she said.

But Abu Dhabi isn't just the city that shaped her. It is still where she comes back to exhale.

“Just the life here,” she said when I asked what she looked forward to about returning.

“I feel like you experience the most peak life here. You experience everything that you want to.”

“You get to choose what kind of life you want to live when you’re in Abu Dhabi and when you’re in the UAE.”

And amid the frenzy of pageant preparations, there was something even more basic she wanted from this homecoming: time with her family and a fleeting return to normality.

“I’m also excited to be with my family and meet them and just be home for a bit and kind of relax and wind down and be Kaziah.”

It was only a brief breather because she was leaving the following day to resume preparations for Miss Universe, but it neatly captures her relationship with the city.

India may be the country she will represent on the Miss Universe stage, but Abu Dhabi is the place that taught her what representing India abroad could mean; and the place where she can still come home and simply be Kaziah.

From ‘Om Shanti Om’ to Bollywood dreams

So is Bollywood on her radar?

“For me, I’ve always loved to be in front of the camera. To be an actress is one of my biggest dreams as well, and I hope that dream comes true,” she said.

And there’s a distinctly Bollywood origin story to that ambition.

Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was among the first Hindi films that left an impression on her.

“That was actually the movie that sparked my interest to be an actress as well,” she said.

“I felt something when I saw that film, and that film always stayed with me.”

Kaziah also cites Indian beauty queens who went on to build careers far beyond pageantry; including Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Harnaaz Sandhu and Manushi Chhillar; as inspirations.

Beauty queen, law student and school topper

Kaziah is also studying law and is emphatic about the importance of education.

Her parents, she said, always insisted academics and extracurricular ambitions should exist alongside each other rather than compete.

That discipline was tested when she entered pageantry while still at school.

“I’m very stubborn when it comes to something that I want,” she said.

She was equally determined to challenge the stereotype that a young woman interested in beauty and pageantry couldn't also excel academically.