Three crowns. Three generations. And now, a new chapter begins with Kaziah Liz Mejo
India's Miss Universe journey reached a historic milestone in 1994 when Sushmita Sen became the country's first woman to win the Miss Universe crown.
Her victory in Manila marked India's arrival on the global pageant stage and made Sen a national icon. She was 18 when she won the title, defeating contestants from around the world.
Sen's victory also paved the way for a new generation of Indian contestants seeking international pageant titles.
Six years after Sushmita Sen's breakthrough, Lara Dutta became the second Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 2000.
Dutta's victory in Cyprus came after she had earlier won the Femina Miss India Universe title. Her performance in the final question-and-answer round became one of the highlights of the competition.
Her win confirmed India's growing influence in international pageantry and came during a remarkable period for Indian beauty contests.
India had to wait 21 years for another Miss Universe crown.
In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu of Punjab became India's third Miss Universe, following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Her victory came in Eilat, Israel, and restored India to the top of the competition after two decades.
For the next generation, Sandhu's victory became more than another pageant title. Kaziah Liz Mejo has said that watching Harnaaz win in 2021 was the moment that inspired her own Miss Universe ambitions
Kaziah Liz Mejo: India’s next Miss Universe contender
Five years after Harnaaz Sandhu's victory, 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo is carrying India's Miss Universe hopes into the 75th edition of the competition.
Born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Kaziah won Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur on August 23, emerging from a field of contestants at the national final. She is the first Keralite to win the Miss Universe India title.
Her journey to the national crown included winning Miss Teen Diva 2024, finishing first runner-up at Miss Teen International 2025, and winning Miss Universe Kerala 2026. She is also a law student, trained classical dancer, model and performer.
Her connection to the UAE is central to her story. Kaziah spent her formative years in Abu Dhabi and attended Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She has told Gulf News that the UAE's multicultural environment helped shape her confidence and outlook.
She now heads to Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe final on November 24, 2026, where she will attempt to add a fourth Miss Universe crown to India's three-title history.