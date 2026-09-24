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India at Miss Universe: From Sushmita Sen’s crown to UAE born Kaziah Liz Mejo’s dream

Three crowns. Three generations. And now, a new chapter begins with Kaziah Liz Mejo

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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From Sushmita Sen to Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu — India’s Miss Universe journey now reaches Kaziah Liz Mejo, who will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.
From Sushmita Sen to Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu — India’s Miss Universe journey now reaches Kaziah Liz Mejo, who will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.
AFP/IANS

1994 — Sushmita Sen makes history

India's Miss Universe journey reached a historic milestone in 1994 when Sushmita Sen became the country's first woman to win the Miss Universe crown.

Her victory in Manila marked India's arrival on the global pageant stage and made Sen a national icon. She was 18 when she won the title, defeating contestants from around the world.

Sen's victory also paved the way for a new generation of Indian contestants seeking international pageant titles.

2000 — Lara Dutta brings the crown back

Six years after Sushmita Sen's breakthrough, Lara Dutta became the second Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 2000.

Dutta's victory in Cyprus came after she had earlier won the Femina Miss India Universe title. Her performance in the final question-and-answer round became one of the highlights of the competition.

Her win confirmed India's growing influence in international pageantry and came during a remarkable period for Indian beauty contests.

2021 — Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's long wait

India had to wait 21 years for another Miss Universe crown.

In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu of Punjab became India's third Miss Universe, following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Her victory came in Eilat, Israel, and restored India to the top of the competition after two decades.

For the next generation, Sandhu's victory became more than another pageant title. Kaziah Liz Mejo has said that watching Harnaaz win in 2021 was the moment that inspired her own Miss Universe ambitions

2026 — Now, meet Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo: India’s next Miss Universe contender

Five years after Harnaaz Sandhu's victory, 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo is carrying India's Miss Universe hopes into the 75th edition of the competition.

Born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Kaziah won Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur on August 23, emerging from a field of contestants at the national final. She is the first Keralite to win the Miss Universe India title.

Her journey to the national crown included winning Miss Teen Diva 2024, finishing first runner-up at Miss Teen International 2025, and winning Miss Universe Kerala 2026. She is also a law student, trained classical dancer, model and performer.

Her connection to the UAE is central to her story. Kaziah spent her formative years in Abu Dhabi and attended Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She has told Gulf News that the UAE's multicultural environment helped shape her confidence and outlook.

She now heads to Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe final on November 24, 2026, where she will attempt to add a fourth Miss Universe crown to India's three-title history.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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