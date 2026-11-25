Kaziah Liz Mejo wins hearts despite missing Top 12 at Miss Universe 2026
Dubai: India's first Miss Universe winner Sushmita Sen has expressed pride in Kaziah Liz Mejo after the Miss Universe India representative exited the 2026 competition without securing a place in the Top 12.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sen shared a photograph of Mejo from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, taken before the beauty queen departed for Puerto Rico. Mejo was seen wearing a Samant Chauhan saree reportedly worth Rs 140,000, along with her Miss Universe India crown.
Accompanying the picture, Sen wrote: "May you always welcome the universe with that beautiful smile. You represented us with grace, love and happiness... You won hearts! I am proud of you."
The message comes after Mejo's Miss Universe journey ended in the Top 30. She advanced to the swimsuit round but was not among the 12 contestants selected for the next stage.
Despite missing out on the crown, her participation marked an important moment for India, with the contestant representing the country on the international stage.
The Miss Universe 2026 finale was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto emerged as the winner, while contestants from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
The competition began with the selection of the Top 30, featuring contestants from India, Brazil, Tanzania, Ukraine, Israel, the Netherlands, Chile, Puerto Rico, Colombia, the United States and Cuba, among others.
Following the swimsuit round, 12 contestants advanced. They represented Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and France.
The evening gown round narrowed the field to five finalists: the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
In the final question-and-answer round, contestants were asked: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"
Barreto's response focused on empathy, values and leadership that listens to communities. She said the world needs professionally empathetic leaders, stand by their values and set an example for others.
India has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen made history with India's first victory in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu brought the title home again in 2021.
Sen's message to Mejo adds to the encouragement the Indian contestant has received following her appearance at the international pageant.