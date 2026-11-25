Barreto is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope.
Jennifer Barreto, a 27-year-old psychologist and social worker, won Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan on Tuesday night. The 75th edition of the pageant was held on November 24 at the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot, and Barreto's win gave Puerto Rico its sixth crown. She succeeds Mexico's Fátima Bosch. She is also the first mother to win the Miss Universe title.
New to pageants
Barreto wasn't a pageant girl. She came to Miss Universe Puerto Rico without any background in beauty contests, and by her own account, she'd never walked a runway until very recently. In an interview with ¡Hola!, she said her first runway walk was in February of this year, just four months before she won the national crown. She represented San Sebastián and took the title at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas.
So why enter at all? She told Puerto Rico's National Foundation for Popular Culture that she joined to live the experience, describing herself as someone who likes to try things and build a legacy from them. And she says the journey changed her. Speaking to El Vocero after her national win, she said, "I'm not the same woman who started Miss Universe Puerto Rico."
As Puerto Rico hosted this year's event, the national winner also served as the host-country representative, welcoming delegates from around the world. On social media, she became known as "La Barreto."
Family and career
Barreto is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope. Her husband, Jean Carlos Barreto, and their daughter were with her when she spoke to reporters after her national win. She was the second mother to hold the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title, after Jennifer Colón in 2024.
Her platform centers on mental health. She has said she plans to use her reign to encourage conversations about emotional wellbeing, particularly among women and families, and to show that motherhood need not limit personal or professional goals. She also does volunteer work with the Pediatric Diabetes Association in Puerto Rico.
Background
Barreto has connected her interest in service to her childhood in Isabela. Local profiles have noted her interest in volleyball and the role her grandfather played in raising her. She has said she grew up watching Miss Universe with her mother.
Ahead of the pageant, she said she had lost about 70 pounds before winning her national title. Her national costume was inspired by the moriviví plant.
The final
In the question-and-answer round, Barreto was asked what human value should be preserved as artificial intelligence plays a larger role in daily life. Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic finished as first runner-up, followed by Clara Vegas of Venezuela, Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines and Georgia Waddington of New Zealand. The show was hosted by Mario López and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.
Barreto joins Puerto Rico's previous winners: Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006). Quiñones also won on home soil, when the 2001 pageant was held in Bayamón.