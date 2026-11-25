Barreto wasn't a pageant girl. She came to Miss Universe Puerto Rico without any background in beauty contests, and by her own account, she'd never walked a runway until very recently. In an interview with ¡Hola!, she said her first runway walk was in February of this year, just four months before she won the national crown. She represented San Sebastián and took the title at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas.