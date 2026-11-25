Venezuela, Dominican Republic, New Zealand and Puerto Rico in Top 5
The field went from 116 to 30 to 12, and now to five. In San Juan on Tuesday night, the 75th Miss Universe announced its final five: the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and the host country, Puerto Rico. They are the only contestants left as the pageant moves to the question round, where the onstage answers usually decide the result.
The Top 5
Philippines: Beatrice "Bea" Millan-Windorski, 24
New Zealand: Georgia Waddington, 25
Venezuela: Clara Vegas, 24
Dominican Republic: Melissa Núñez, 29
Puerto Rico: Jennifer Barreto, 27
A lot of past wins in one group
The five countries left have won the title many times between them. Venezuela has seven Miss Universe crowns, more than any other country except the United States. Puerto Rico has five, and the Philippines has four. The Dominican Republic and New Zealand have one each. Together, the countries in this Top 5 account for 18 crowns.
Five finalists, five stories
Jennifer Barreto has the whole coliseum behind her and a chance to repeat history. The only Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe at home is Denise Quiñones, who won in Bayamón in 2001. A win tonight would also end Puerto Rico's wait since Zuleyka Rivera's 2006 victory.
For Bea Millan-Windorski, a win would give the Philippines a fifth crown. She would join Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).
Clara Vegas carries Venezuela's long pageant history. The country hasn't won since Gabriela Isler in 2013.
Melissa Núñez is trying to give the Dominican Republic its second crown, and its first since Amelia Vega in 2003.
Georgia Waddington is the only finalist from Oceania. She's trying to match Lorraine Downes, who won in 1983 and is still New Zealand's only Miss Universe.
All five were among the favorites before the show, so the Top 5 cut had few surprises. Most of the drama came from who was eliminated.
Who was cut
Seven finalists from the Top 12 were eliminated:
Chile: Dominga López
United States: Justus Kelley
Cuba: Mia Donadio
Colombia: María Alejandra López
Nicaragua: Jasmine Blandford
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Jessica Kalambayi
France: Garance Authié
The cuts removed the last contestants from Europe and Africa. France's Garance Authié, 22, was the youngest of the Top 12, and Jessica Kalambayi was the only African contestant left after the Top 30 round. Colombia's María Alejandra López, the oldest finalist at 32, was also eliminated, along with the United States' Justus Kelley.