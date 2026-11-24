Danielle Yablonka, 25, told Israel's Channel 12 she heard no hostility from the crowd during the national costume segment of the pageant in San Juan. She said she was "99 per cent sure" the sound had been inserted into clips later. Crazy story, but I’m 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life,” she said. “I did not hear any boos. Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders.”