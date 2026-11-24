Danielle Yablonka said that even if there were 'boos', she would've kept going
Israel's Miss Universe contestant has rejected reports that she was jeered on stage in Puerto Rico, saying that audio of an audience booing her was added to videos after the fact.
Danielle Yablonka, 25, told Israel's Channel 12 she heard no hostility from the crowd during the national costume segment of the pageant in San Juan. She said she was "99 per cent sure" the sound had been inserted into clips later. Crazy story, but I’m 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life,” she said. “I did not hear any boos. Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders.”
Clips posted online after Sunday's presentation appeared to capture jeers as Yablonka walked out. One widely shared post from pop culture account Buzzing Pop described her as being booed and mocked the outfit.
The costume
The gold-toned design, titled Where the Desert Blooms, was created by designer Jacob Meir and showed the Old City of Jerusalem. According to the team behind it, the piece was meant to present Israel as a place where ancient heritage meets modern innovation, drawing on the country's history and its agricultural development.
The outfit's wings carried the word for peace in English, Hebrew and Arabic: "Peace, Shalom, Salaam." Doves, Jaffa oranges and citrus groves appeared alongside as symbols of hope. In a post on the official Miss Israel account, the team said the message was that beauty can grow out of hardship, and that if a desert can be made to bloom, so can peace.
Who is Danielle Yablonka?
Born in Miami, Yablonka is a model who won the Miss Israel title in July at a ceremony held at the Jewish Museum of Florida.
She is one of 116 women competing in the 75th Miss Universe pageant, which ends with a finale on Tuesday, November 24. The winner will take the crown from Mexico's Fatima Bosch, who won last year. Palestine does not have a contestant in this year's competition.