Daniel Radcliffe says he may not watch new Harry Potter series

What he deliberately left out was guidance. Radcliffe explained that any tip he passed on would likely follow McLaughlin into every future interview, with reporters asking about it again and again, and he has no wish to shadow the newcomer that way. In his view, McLaughlin already has what he needs. Radcliffe added that he’s confident the young star will be great and is looking forward to meeting him eventually. “I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter,” he had said.