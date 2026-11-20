Ahead of Dubai Run, Emma Laforest explains how running transformed her life and career
Dubai: With Dubai Run just around the corner on 22 November, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) continues to inspire residents and visitors to embrace an active lifestyle. Ahead of one of the city's biggest community fitness events, Dubai-based runner and Humantra Run Club leader Emma Laforest shares how running transformed her life, why Dubai’s running community is thriving, and her advice for those preparing to take on the 5km and 10km routes.
For Emma Laforest, running started with just one minute at a time. Almost three years ago, during a challenging period in her life, she decided to give the sport a try alongside her friend Sue at Kite Beach. What began as alternating one minute of running with one minute of walking gradually turned into longer distances, eventually leading to her first half marathon.
Since then, Emma has completed three marathons and a 50km ultramarathon, with even bigger ambitions on the horizon. But beyond the physical achievements, running has become an important part of her personal journey.
"I initially took up running for the physical challenge but it's become so much more than that for me mentally. It's been incredibly healing, opened the door to so many amazing opportunities and genuinely changed the trajectory of both my career and my life," Emma shares.
Today, Emma is a run leader for Humantra Run Club and works with brands including Nike and Maurten. Through her involvement in Dubai's running community, she hopes to encourage others to discover the benefits of the sport, regardless of their starting point.
"If sharing my journey inspires even one person to put on their trainers and give running a go, that makes me incredibly happy!"
Having witnessed the evolution of Dubai's running scene over the past few years, Emma believes the city's growing enthusiasm for the sport is creating a welcoming environment for runners of all backgrounds and abilities.
"The running community in Dubai is honestly insane at the moment, in the best possible way! It's incredible to see so many familiar faces down at Kite Beach every week but also so many new people starting their running journeys."
For Emma, what makes the community particularly special is its inclusivity and the connections formed through a shared passion for movement.
"I think what's really special is seeing people from all different backgrounds and abilities coming together through running. I'm so proud to be part of a community that's growing so quickly and I love seeing everyone on their own path."
As Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, Emma sees the initiative as an opportunity for people to step outside their comfort zones, explore new activities and establish healthier routines.
"I love Dubai Fitness Challenge! I think it's such a great opportunity to push yourself outside your comfort zone and try things you wouldn't ordinarily do. Whether that's trying a new fitness class, joining a run club or simply making time to get outside and move, there's something for everyone."
Emma is currently preparing for another marathon, following a training programme that combines easy runs, interval sessions, long-distance training and community runs. Throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge, she has also been incorporating strength training and mobility classes into her routine, while preparing to lead community runs as part of Dubai 30x30.
"I really believe that movement is a privilege and it's such a blessing to be able to move our bodies every day. Hopefully, these 30 days encourage people to discover something they love and continue doing it long after the challenge finishes."
With Dubai Run taking place on 22 November, thousands of runners and walkers are preparing to take over Sheikh Zayed Road for one of the city's most anticipated community fitness events.
For those participating in the 5km or 10km routes for the first time, Emma's advice is simple: focus on enjoying the experience rather than chasing a particular time or comparing yourself to others.
"First of all, don't put pressure on yourself! One of the biggest misconceptions about running is that you have to be fast or run the whole distance without stopping…but you absolutely don't. Walk if you need to, slow down, take in the atmosphere, take photos and enjoy the experience!"
She also encourages participants to celebrate the achievement of showing up, regardless of their pace or experience.
"My biggest piece of advice, whether it's race day or training, is to run your own race. Don't compare yourself or your progress to other people because that's often what holds us back. Simply having the courage to show up and do something hard is worth celebrating."
And for Emma, one final ingredient is essential: having fun.
"I also strongly believe that when you feel good, you run good! So have fun with your running outfits, find your happy pace and don't forget to smile. Running is supposed to be fun!"
From her first one-minute runs at Kite Beach to completing marathons and inspiring a growing community, Emma's journey reflects the spirit of Dubai Fitness Challenge: making movement accessible, enjoyable and part of everyday life.
As Dubai Run approaches, her story is a reminder that every running journey begins with a single step, and that the greatest achievement is often simply getting started.