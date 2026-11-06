Dubai Run 2026 registration now opens: How to sign up for free and join the event

From choosing your route to collecting your T-shirt, here's what participants need to know
Dubai: Ever wanted to run down Sheikh Zayed Road without a car in sight? Dubai residents and visitors will get that rare opportunity later this month as Dubai Run returns, transforming one of the city's busiest highways into a massive running track.
Registration is now open for the free event on November 22, with participants able to choose between a 5km route through Downtown Dubai and a longer 10km course along Sheikh Zayed Road.
Now in its eighth edition, Dubai Run is one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The event attracted a record 307,000 participants in 2025, with hundreds of thousands expected to take to the streets again this year.
Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2026, with participants taking over Sheikh Zayed Road for the annual community event.
The event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, including families, first-time runners and experienced athletes.
Yes, participation is completely free, but you must register in advance.
To secure your place:
Visit the official website – www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/dubai-run
Register for Dubai Run 2026.
Choose your preferred route – 5km or 10km.
Complete your registration to secure your spot.
Participants can choose between two routes, both starting near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road.
5km route – Best for families and beginners
If you're taking part for the first time or planning to walk or jog with family, the 5km Downtown route is the more accessible option.
Starting point: Sheikh Zayed Road, on the Sharjah-bound carriageway.
Route: Towards Downtown Dubai, passing Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.
Finish line: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, near Dubai Mall.
The relatively flat route is designed for casual runners, beginners and families who want to enjoy the atmosphere without tackling a longer distance.
10km route – For those looking for a challenge
For runners who want to cover more ground, the 10km course offers a longer route through the city.
Starting point: Sheikh Zayed Road, on the Abu Dhabi-bound carriageway.
Route: Towards the DIFC Gate Building.
Landmarks: Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and views of Dubai's skyline.
Once registered, participants can collect their Dubai Run bib and T-shirt from Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park.
Collection will be available from November 9 to 21, 2026, during the following hours:
Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 11pm
Friday: Noon to 11pm
Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 11pm
Participants are encouraged to collect their race kits ahead of the event.
Dubai Run is also open to People of Determination, with dedicated start zones and volunteer support available to help ensure an accessible experience.
The event is designed to encourage participation across different ages and abilities, making it possible for more residents and visitors to take part.
Last year's event attracted 307,000 participants, setting a new participation record.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said this year's event would once again bring together families, beginners and experienced runners as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
"Following a record-breaking 307,000 participants last year, we are excited to welcome residents and visitors back to Sheikh Zayed Road for the eighth edition, giving everyone – from families and first-time runners to experienced athletes – the opportunity to take part and achieve their 30x30 together," he said.
Dubai Run is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council.