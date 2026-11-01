Thousands pedal into action as Dubai Ride takes over Sheikh Zayed Road

Held as part of the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, the free event features two routes: a 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai.

Dubai Ride 2026 is under way, with thousands of cyclists taking to the streets as Sheikh Zayed Road swaps cars for bicycles for this year's edition of the popular community event.

Participants on the routes will pass some of the city's landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary closures on three major roads from 3am to 9.30am on Sunday, November 1, to facilitate the event. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes, including Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Street, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

Gulf News wants to see your Dubai Ride moments . Whether you're cycling with family, riding with friends or taking part for the first time, share your pictures and videos with us.

Dubai Metro is also operating extended hours, from 3am until midnight, to help participants travel to and from the event.

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