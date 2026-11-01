From Azerbaijan to El Salvador: Dubai Ride 2026 brings together families from across the world

Cycling Through Cultures: Dubai Ride 2026 Brings Communities Together
Dubai: From India to Azerbaijan and El Salvador, families from different corners of the world came together in Dubai on Sunday, swapping their usual morning routines for a cycling experience along the city’s iconic roads as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.
For some, it was their first taste of Dubai Ride, while others returned for another year. But the motivation was much the same: spending time with loved ones, embracing an active lifestyle and being part of an event that brings the community together.
Among the first timers were Malvika and her son Jay, an Indian family who have called Dubai home for 25 years. Living in Satwa, the mother and son decided this was the year to take part, making fitness a shared priority.
“This year, our fitness has been our mantra for both of us,” Malvika said. “We are excited to ride on the smooth road. We are going to try our best to complete it.”
The early start did not seem to bother them. Instead, the sight of thousands of participants turning up for the event added to their excitement.
“It’s fun to see so many people. We are not the only ones waking up early,” she added.
For Renith and his two sons, the occasion was a return to an experience they had enjoyed before. Having lived in Dubai for nearly 20 years, Renith was taking part in Dubai Ride for the second time, alongside his sons.
“I really love this vibe. It’s very nice. There is no difficulty in waking up,” he said, adding that completing the challenge was firmly on their agenda.
The event also brought together families who have made Dubai their home more recently. Javier, who moved from El Salvador three years ago, joined his wife Maria for their first Dubai Ride.
“It’s really nice. The event is very nice as well. A lot of people cycling. I enjoy cycling with my wife, Maria. We’re going to complete the challenge,” he said.
Javier also praised the initiative for encouraging more people to embrace sport and physical activity.
“I think it’s amazing, just to enhance the sport as well. It will be a nice challenge for us to complete in November,” he added.
Meanwhile, Nargiz Elgiz, who has been living in Dubai for seven years, joined her father and brother for the ride. Having experienced the event over the years, she has noticed how its popularity has grown.
“When we first started doing it, it was less crowded. I feel like as the years have progressed, it has definitely gotten more crowded,” she said.
However, the growing numbers have not taken away from the experience.
“Besides that, everything is really good. It’s a really great energy and a super fun way to wake up in the morning,” she added.
Whether first-timers or returning participants, these families shared a common reason for getting out of bed early: making fitness a family affair and enjoying a citywide celebration of an active lifestyle.