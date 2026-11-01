From Azerbaijan to El Salvador: Dubai Ride 2026 brings together families from across the world

Among the first timers were Malvika and her son Jay, an Indian family who have called Dubai home for 25 years. Living in Satwa, the mother and son decided this was the year to take part, making fitness a shared priority.

For some, it was their first taste of Dubai Ride, while others returned for another year. But the motivation was much the same: spending time with loved ones, embracing an active lifestyle and being part of an event that brings the community together.

Dubai: From India to Azerbaijan and El Salvador, families from different corners of the world came together in Dubai on Sunday, swapping their usual morning routines for a cycling experience along the city’s iconic roads as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

For Renith and his two sons, the occasion was a return to an experience they had enjoyed before. Having lived in Dubai for nearly 20 years, Renith was taking part in Dubai Ride for the second time, alongside his sons.

The early start did not seem to bother them. Instead, the sight of thousands of participants turning up for the event added to their excitement.

“This year, our fitness has been our mantra for both of us,” Malvika said. “We are excited to ride on the smooth road. We are going to try our best to complete it.”

Meanwhile, Nargiz Elgiz, who has been living in Dubai for seven years, joined her father and brother for the ride. Having experienced the event over the years, she has noticed how its popularity has grown.

“When we first started doing it, it was less crowded. I feel like as the years have progressed, it has definitely gotten more crowded,” she said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.