Up to 1,000 cyclists will join four groups starting from Meydan Cycle Park at 6.30am.
Dubai: Dubai Police will lead a 65km community cycling ride on Saturday, November 14, bringing together amateur and professional cyclists for a morning of fitness and teamwork.
The second edition of Ride with Police will start and finish at Meydan Cycle Park, with participants riding alongside team Dubai Police cyclists at a set speed of 30km/h.
The first group will set off at 6.30am, and all participants must arrive at the starting point before 6am to join their assigned groups and receive safety instructions.
The ride will feature four groups, each accommodating up to 250 cyclists and led by a Team Dubai Police rider. The 65km distance includes the return journey to Meydan Cycle Park, with no scheduled rest stops along the route.
The event welcomes cycling enthusiasts of different fitness levels and experience, offering amateur and professional riders an opportunity to share the road with Team Dubai Police.
Organised by Dubai Police General Command in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the initiative is sponsored by Mai Dubai and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).
Ride with Police is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, which encourages residents to make physical activity part of their daily lives. It also aims to strengthen community engagement by bringing residents closer to Dubai Police through sporting activities.
Dubai Police has put several safety measures in place, including dedicated group leaders, route marshals, directional signs, hydration support and first aid services.
Cyclists must bring their own bicycles and safety equipment, particularly helmets, and ensure their bicycles are in good working condition before the ride.
Participants are advised to remain with their assigned groups, follow instructions from group leaders and route marshals, and observe directional signs throughout the journey.
They are also urged to avoid distractions, including using mobile phones or wearing earphones while cycling, and remain alert to other riders.
The second round follows the success of the inaugural Ride with Police, which attracted 1,200 registered participants.
The initiative aims to make sport a platform for community engagement, giving cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a challenging outdoor activity alongside Team Dubai Police while promoting a culture of fitness, cooperation and healthy living.