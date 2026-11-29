Diverse riders and 60 horses draw about 300 spectators to Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah
Dubai: For 11-year-old Joaan Ahmed, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has been a family affair. He and his family have taken part in a range of DFC events this year, including the Dubai Run, where he, his sister and his parents completed the 5km distance together, along with other activities.
Saturday’s event, though, was one closer to his heart, matching his interests and his passion for horses. Joaan, who is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, was one of the children who took part in the second edition of Dubai Horse Ride, the community desert horse riding event held as part of the DFC.
After arriving at the arena, he picked his own horse, a white one with grey spots that he describes as kind and easy to ride. “It was fun. The ride was quite long, and everyone was really nice,” he told Gulf News. The ride lasted over an hour, and along the way, he made a new friend — 10-year-old Mohamed Faizaan.
Held from 3pm to 8pm, the event was organised by equestrian group Royal Stallions in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the DFC. It brought together 60 horses and experienced equestrians from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds, many wearing uniform T-shirts customised for the occasion.
Around 300 spectators, family members and horse enthusiasts gathered at the stables in JSR Equestrian Club in Al Ruwayyah to watch.
Beyond the flagship group ride, the day offered riding trials, introductory sessions, beginner training programmes, pony rides for children and Zumba. The event also offered complimentary stable tours, chances for children to interact with horses, photo opportunities and show-jumping demonstrations.
The event built on last year’s debut, described as the first equestrian community ride of the DFC, when 54 riders took part in a desert ride saluting the 54th Eid Al Etihad. Organisers said this second edition focused more on fitness.
For Vandana Nair, a commercial specialist with a western diplomatic mission, it was a first big outing with a horse riding group. She had started learning to ride only two months earlier. Seeing her friend Thara Thankachan ride had inspired her to take up the new hobby, she said.
“Horse riding is traditionally popular among Arabs and Europeans, so I found it particularly exciting to see several fellow Indians taking part,” she said. She brought her whole family, and the children thoroughly enjoyed the trial sessions.
The beginner-friendly sessions had a ripple effect. “Some of our friends joined us too, and they are now interested in enrolling their children in horse-riding lessons. That is one of the best things about such initiatives,” she said.
On the sidelines, Saudi fitness trainer Ayman Assas led a Zumba session for participants. “What I loved most was that people were willing to participate and have fun, even if they didn’t know all the dance steps,” he said.
A former rider in Saudi Arabia, Ayman said watching the riders brought back memories. “Hopefully, I will find the time to get back into it!” he said.
Joaan’s father, Ahmed Naseef, an account director at a Japanese technology company, rode alongside him. He said he was impressed to see a community come together to sustain a sport not commonly associated with it, and the group’s five-year journey was one reason they took part. The father and son have been riding for around a year and a half to two years, although Naseef has ridden for longer and travels abroad for riding.
Joaan said his father started first, followed by him and his sister, and then his mother. Now, they hope to join more rides.
“I would certainly encourage anyone to try horse riding,” he said. Sport, he added, is also a way to bond. “As a family, you can take up a sport, learn it together and enjoy it together. Living in Dubai, we realised how family-friendly the city is and how much motivation there is for families to participate in activities together. Most of these activities are also free, which is something you don’t see in many countries.”
For Vandana also, the value went beyond trying something new. “The DFC event has truly helped bring people and families together. We got the opportunity to meet many new people, make new friends and connect with others who share similar interests and passions,” she said.
“We believe that horse riding is more than a recreational activity. It can build confidence, discipline, connection, fitness and lasting friendships. Our mission is to encourage more people, regardless of background or prior experience, to discover horses in safe, welcoming and responsible environments. DFC is an apt opportunity for that,” the organisers added.
This year’s DFC ran from October 31 to November 29, encouraging residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.