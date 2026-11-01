Cyclists could win Dh10,000 at Dubai Ride 2026

Sheikh Zayed Road turns vibrant with themed cyclists at Dubai Ride
Dubai: Cyclists who took part in Dubai Ride 2026 had an extra incentive to stand out on Sheikh Zayed Road, with the best-dressed participant in line to win Dh10,000 through the event’s first-ever Dress Your Ride competition.
The competition encouraged riders to bring some creativity to the annual community event by decorating their bicycles, wearing themed outfits or combining both. Participants were photographed by official event photographers, with their entries considered for the competition.
The initiative added a colourful touch to Sunday’s ride, which saw thousands of cyclists take over Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Speaking to Gulf News, organisers said there could be more than one winner in the competition. This could mean the Dh10,000 prize could possibly be shared among the selected participants, rather than going to a single cyclist.
The winner, or winners, will be announced later this week.
Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, returned for its 2026 edition with two routes. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route catered to more experienced cyclists, while the 4km Downtown Family route offered a shorter option for families and younger riders.
The Dress Your Ride competition was introduced to give participants another way to engage with the event beyond completing the route. From decorated bicycles to coordinated family costumes, cyclists made their ride memorable while celebrating the community spirit of the annual event.