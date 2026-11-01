Cyclists could win Dh10,000 at Dubai Ride 2026

The competition encouraged riders to bring some creativity to the annual community event by decorating their bicycles, wearing themed outfits or combining both. Participants were photographed by official event photographers, with their entries considered for the competition.

Dubai: Cyclists who took part in Dubai Ride 2026 had an extra incentive to stand out on Sheikh Zayed Road, with the best-dressed participant in line to win Dh10,000 through the event’s first-ever Dress Your Ride competition.

Speaking to Gulf News, organisers said there could be more than one winner in the competition. This could mean the Dh10,000 prize could possibly be shared among the selected participants, rather than going to a single cyclist.

The Dress Your Ride competition was introduced to give participants another way to engage with the event beyond completing the route. From decorated bicycles to coordinated family costumes, cyclists made their ride memorable while celebrating the community spirit of the annual event.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.