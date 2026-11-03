Readers share their Dubai Ride photos

"So thrilled to be part of Dubai Ride 2026! 🚴‍♂️ Since this is my very first time (at the age of 43), I couldn't let it pass without capturing a video memory. Riding solo, I didn’t hesitate to ask a fellow rider to take a quick video of me along the way. Such an amazing and unforgettable experience! Thank you, Dubai, for giving first-timers like me an incredible memory to cherish. Thank you to all organizers and sponsors!!! And thank you Gulf News ✨🇦🇪 #01/Nov/2026 @SheikZayedRoad"