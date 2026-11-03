Readers share their Dubai Ride photos

See Gulf News readers enjoying a morning of cycling with family and friends
Gulf News readers joined Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 1, sharing photos of their morning on two wheels. From family outings to rides with friends, their pictures offer a glimpse of the event through their eyes.
Take a look at our readers’ Dubai Ride photos below.
"Biking on SZR is a delight always early morning chills."
"Grandmother with precious Granddaugther 4km goal..
DubaiRide 2026 experience."
"Me and my daughter Nyla enjoying the fun at Dubai ride 2026, Thank you Dubai for this wonderful experience."
"I'm so happy to be part of the 10th edition of Dubai Ride 2026 at Sheik Zayed Road, Dubai."
"Dubai Ride, 4km route.
Sheikha Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard
He is my people of determination son.
Went to support and encourage him."
"Family in 4km Nov 1 Dubai Ride with Minion Theme
Anthony
Joyce
Joaquin Gabriel and
Inigo Miguel
Dubai Mall Area."
"My daughter since knowing about Dubai Bike has planned to join since last year. It was made so much better when they announced that she could dress up, so she decided to dress up like her favorite Coco character from Bluey."
"Dubai Ride, 4km route. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
He is my son, a People of Determination.
Went to support him.
I posted his photo and video to encourage him."
"Photo includes my wife with UAE flag and other participant...our way of thanking UAE..."
"Amazing Dxb Ride."
"November 01, 2026, Johann and Daddy Jonil at Sheik Zayed Road, Dubai."
"After Dubai Ride, 01/11/2026, Quiroz family, Museum of The Future."
"Dubai Ride 2026. Our DHL cycling team in Supply Chain.
Leo, Jeff, Ricky, Eric, Allan. Happy to ride. November 01, 2026."
"Photos taken during the Dubai Ride 2026 on Sheikh Zayed Road with the Dahon Folding Club UAE, headed by Francis Nueza."
"Priceless moment."
"Morning Glow with the Iconic Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa. Nov 1, 2026, Dubai Ride."
"Dubai Ride today, 01 Nov 2026
At Sheikh Zayed Road"
"Iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Ride Nov 1 2026."
"Dubai Ride 2026..first Dubai ride after marriage."
"Proud to be part of Dubai Ride! 🇦🇪🚴♀️
As an Emirati fitness and wellbeing instructor, I love seeing our community come together to celebrate health, fitness and an active lifestyle."
"Dubai Ride 2026
November 1
Monish Kumar P N as Spider-Man
Captured this moment during Dubai Ride, celebrating the spirit of fitness, community, and the energy of Dubai’s cycling culture."
"So thrilled to be part of Dubai Ride 2026! 🚴♂️ Since this is my very first time (at the age of 43), I couldn't let it pass without capturing a video memory. Riding solo, I didn’t hesitate to ask a fellow rider to take a quick video of me along the way. Such an amazing and unforgettable experience! Thank you, Dubai, for giving first-timers like me an incredible memory to cherish. Thank you to all organizers and sponsors!!! And thank you Gulf News ✨🇦🇪 #01/Nov/2026 @SheikZayedRoad"
"Beautiful day in 2026"
"Me and my husband enjoying the event."
"Dubai Ride 2026 with my Habibi Ryan — memories made, love shared, and beautiful moments at MOTF. ❤️🇦🇪"
"First Dubai Ride with my son Calix."
"Dubai Ride 2026 with the Zumbikers. Taken at the MOTF."
"Dubai Ride 2026
Nov 1 2026"
"Selfie taken in front of Burj Khalifa during the Dubai Ride event on 01 NOV 2026."
"Posing with the Burj Khalifa at the Dubai Ride. Continuing the ride for laps and memories."
"The photo is for me, Farahnaz Nabavi. I started the ride from Gate B in Shiloh Zayed Road
Today, November first 2026."
"A breathtaking view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Address, perfectly captured in one frame during our Dubai ride. ✨🏙️😎"
"We had so much fun at Dubai Ride 2026, and we’re just smiling for the whole ride! Everyone likes to take a photo with us.
01.11.2026 at Sheikh Zayed Road."
"These Photos are related to the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026/ Dubai Ride 2026."
"DUBAI RIDE 2026"
"This is a photo of the Dubai ride 2026 near the World Trade Centre. "
"The colorful happy urchins rider, 1 Nov 2026, Sheik Zayed Rd."
"The photo was taken after I attended the Dubai Ride at Emirates Towers Gate, cooling down and having a coffee break with friends.
The Video is in front of the iconic Museum of the Future, which you cannot refuse to take a photo or video with its unique and beautiful building design."
"5th Dubai ride...in 7 years. Date: 1 Nov 2026.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena Gate, Dubai.
Names: Anuradha and Prakash"
"Dubai Ride with our group - Cycling Sapiens Abu Dhabi. November 01, 2026."
"It was a great fun day at Dubai Ride this morning!"
"His first 12 km ride is complete.
Name: Aariz Zayn
Age: 7 SZR"
"Sheikh Zayed Road, Museum of the Future, Ride Dubai."